ROUND-UP: Disappointment for Daniels, Fenmen freeze in title decider

It was an afternoon of high drama on the local non-league football scene today (May 5).

Stamford and Wisbech were the two teams involved and there was huge disappointment for both.

Stamford were away at Bedworth United in the Evo-Stik League Division One South play-off final and were pipped 2-1 after extra-time.

Wisbech were at home to Daventry Town needing victory to clinch the United Counties League Premier Division title but they came up just short. A 1-1 draw at the Elgoods Stadium was not enough and the title goes to Yaxley on goal difference.

Bedworth looked to have taken their place in the Northern Premier Division when scoring in the 89th minute through experienced striker Iyseden Christie.

But in the final minute of injury time the Daniels snatched a deserved equaliser when Rob Morgan blasted home from a free-kick to take the final into extra-time.

And there Levi Rowley broke Stamford hearts by scoring for the home side with 11 minutes left. Christie was this time the creator with a run and shot and the ball broke for Rowley to fire home.

Wisbech produced a dominant second-half showing against their Northamptonshire visitors but they paid the price for a nervous first 45 minutes.

Daventry deservedly went into half-time with a 1-0 lead, scored in the 23rd minute from a quick breakaway.

Wisbech threw everything at Daventry in the second half and were a different team altogether. But all they could manage was an equaliser off the head of Adam Millson.

Sam Murphy headed just over from a Billy Smith corner, Jon Fairweather had a bullet shot spectacularly saved by the Daventry keeper and another effort scrambled away and Michael Frew also went close but a Wisbech winner just wouldn’t come.

Wisbech still gained promotion - their first since the 1996/97 season when they finished runners-up to Wroxham in the Eastern Counties League - and were quite rightly applauded off the pitch by their fans.

Meanwhile Deeping Rangers are in the driving seat to pip Holbeach United to fourth place in the UCL Premier Division.

While Holbeach were losing their last game 1-0 at Kirby Muxloe, Deeping were winning 5-2 at home to Northampton ON Chenecks in their penultimate league fixture with Scott Coupland bagging a brace. Deeping trail Holbeach by two points and their last game is away at Cogenhoe on Friday (May 11).

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South play-off final

Bedworth 2, Stamford 1 (Morgan) - after extra-time

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Deepings Rangers 5 (Coupland 2, Hollis, Mooney, Conyard), Northampton ON Chenecks 2; Kirby Muxloe 1, Holbeach Utd 0; Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Sansby), Newport Pagnell Town 1; Wisbech Town 1 (Millson), Daventry 1.

Division One

Long Buckby 1, Bourne 0; Lutterworth Town 7, Blackstones 1; Lutterworth Athletic 0, Huntingdon Town 1.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One

Debenham 3, March Town 1 (Brand); Wisbech St Mary 2, Holland 1.