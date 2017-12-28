ROUND-UP: Deeping are back on track after powering past Peterborough Northern Star, plus all the weekend fixtures

Extra firepower proved the difference as Deeping Rangers got their United Counties Premier Division title challenge back on track with an emphatic 4-1 win at home to Peterborough Northern Star last night (December 27).

Two goals from Scott Mooney and and another from Scott Coupland saw Deeping 3-0 up at half-time. Charlie Coulson added a fourth goal after James Hill-Seekings had pulled a goal back for Star.

James Hill-Seekings (left) scored for Peterborough Northern Star at Deeping.

It was a strong bounce back for Deeping after the disappointment of a Boxing Day derby defeat at Holbeach.

Deeping are up to sixth in the table, 12 points behind leaders Newport Pagnell, but with three games in hand. Pagnell host third-placed Holbeach on Saturday (December 30) when Deeping protect their unbeaten home record against Daventry.

Wisbech Town are the best placed local club. They are second, six points behind Pagnell. The Fenmen take on Cogenhoe - who beat Pagnell on Boxing Day - at the Fenland Stadium on Saturday when eighth-placed Yaxley entertain Sileby Rangers. Star are away at ON Chenecks.

First Division leaders Pinchbeck saw their scheduled fixture at Harrowby United postponed last night, but they still take a seven-point lead into their last match of 2017 at sixth-placed Potton United.

Blackstones host Harrowby and Bourne are at home to Huntingdon.

It’s two games in three days for teams in Division One South of the Evo Stik League with the pick taking place at PSL on New Year’s Day (12.45pm kick off) as struggling Peterborough Sports take on high-flying Stamford AFC in a match expected to attract a bumper crowd.

Sports could well be bottom by then. They are only off the bottom on goal difference ahead of Saturday’s tough game on a 3G surface at Bedworth, Fourth-placed Stamford are unbeaten in the league at their Zeeco Stadium, but that record will be tested on Saturday when promotion rivals Stocksbridge Park Steel are the visitors.

Spalding United, who snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating Sports 2-0 on Boxing Day, welcome Newcastle Town to the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Saturday before making the long trek to Cleethorpes on New Year’s Day.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 30

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Bedworth Utd v Peterborough Sports, Spalding Utd v Newcastle Town, Stamford v Stocksbridge Park Steels.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Daventry Town, Newport Pagnell Town v Holbeach United, Northampton ON Chenecks v Peterborough Northern Star, Wisbech Town v Cogenhoe United, Yaxley v Northampton Sileby Rangers.

Division One: Blackstones v Harrowby United, Bourne Town v Huntingdon Town, Potton United v Pinchbeck United.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Norwich CBS v March Town United, Wisbech St Mary v Leiston Res.

Monday, January 1

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Cleethorpes Town v Spalding Utd, Peterborough Sports v Stamford (12.45pm).