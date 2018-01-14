ROUND-UP: Cuckoos smash leaders, bad break at Holbeach, Deeping cruise, Wisbech wobble, 99th-minute winner for Pinchbeck, Peterborough Sports saved by Spalding ‘keeper, Daniels lose record in controversial fashion

Yaxley delivered a massive United Counties Premier Division statement of intent yesterday (January 13) by hammering leaders Newport Pagnell 4-0.

The Cuckoos, who haven’t lost a top-flight match under the management of Andy Furnell, opened up the title race for themselves and local rivals Holbeach United, Wisbech Town and Deeping Rangers with an emphatic success at In2itive Park.

Sam Wilson (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star in action against Desborough Town. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Tom Waumsley (2), Matt Sparrow and Dan Cotton scored for Yaxley who are fifth, 10 points behind Pagnell, but with three matches in hand.

Holbeach are second, but their game at home to Cogenhoe was abandoned with the visitors 2-0 ahead early in the second half after Tigers’ star Dan Dougill suffered a broken leg.

Holbeach are six points adrift of Pagnell with four matches in hand, while Deeping and Wisbech are a further two points behind having played a game more than Holbeach.

Deeping moved up to third with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Kirby Muxloe, but Wisbech must have been disappointed with a 1-1 draw at bottom club Oadby despite taking an early lead through Alex Beck.

James Hill-Seekings (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star in action against Desborough Town. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Jason Kilbride, Henry Dunn and Scott Coupland scored for Deeping.

Peterborough Northern Star were beaten 2-0 at Desborough where they were often confounded by some ‘strange’ officiating.

In Division One Pinchbeck are seven points clear at the top after avenging an early season defeat at the hands of Olney with a goal in the 99th minute from Nick Bishop.

Olney led early on, but Liam Ogden and Ollie Maltby (penalty) also scored for Pinchbeck.

Matt Sparrow (blue) was among the scorers for Yaxley against Newport Pagnell.

Blackstones are up to fifth after Ben Porter’s first-half winner at Thrapston, while Bourne are ninth after Robbie Pearce claimed a 57th-minute winning goal at Lutterworth Athletic.

Peterborough Sports were inactive in Division One South of the Evo Stik League, but they were kept off the bottom of the table by a fine penalty save from Spalding ‘keeper Michael Duggan.

Duggan’s spot-kick stop ensured a 1-1 home draw with Romulus, the team at the bottom who now remain a point behind Sports. Conor Marshall fired Spalding in front in the first half, but Romulus overcame their penalty miss to equalise 15 minutes from time.

Sports are a point clear of Romulus and have played one game fewer.

Stamford’s play-off hopes took a knock as they lost their unbeaten home record in Division One South to promotion rivals Frickley Athletic.

It started well, but finished badly for the Daniels who took an early lead through Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson, but conceded two goals in the final six minutes which completed a 4-2 reverse.

Jake Duffy’s superb 80th-minute free kick had dragged Stamford level at 2-2, but Frickley re-took the lead from a controversially awarded corner.

Daniels assistant manager Danny Hussey was sent off after Frickley’s third goal.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 13

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Spalding Utd 1 (Marshall), Romulus 1; Stamford 2 (Fortnam-Tomlinson, Duffy), Frickley Athletic 4.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 3 (Kilbride, Coupland, Dunn), Kirby Muxloe 0; Desborough Town 2, Peterborough Northern Star 0; Oadby Town 1, Wisbech Town 1 (Beck); Yaxley 4 (Waumsley 2, Cotton, Sparrow), Newport Pagnell Town 0.

Abandoned: Holbeach United 0, Cogenhoe 2 (player injury)

Division One: Huntingdon Town 4, Oakham United 2; Lutterworth Athletic 0, Bourne Town 1 (Pearce); Olney Town 2, Pinchbeck United 3 (Bishop, Maltby, Ogden); Thrapston Town 0, Blackstones 1 (Porter).

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United 2 (Rawson, Young), Norwich United Reserves 3; Wisbech St Mary 0, Whitton United 4.