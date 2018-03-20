ROUND-UP: Cuckoos shot down in semi-final, March remain unbeaten under Whaley

Yaxley failed in their mission to reach a second cup final of the season last night (March 20).

The Cuckoos went down 2-0 to fellow United Counties Premier Division outfit Eynesbury Rovers in a Hunts Senior Cup semi-final at In2itive Park. A goal in each half ensured Eynesbury went through to face St Neots in the final which will also be played at Yaxley FC on May 2.

Yaxley have already reached the final of the United Counties League Cup. They travel to face Eynesbury in the Hinchingbrooke Cup semi-final next Tuesday (March 27).

Deeping Rangers were denied the chance to make ground on the top two in the UCL Premier Division as their scheduled fixture at Leicester Nirvana was postponed.

Holbeach United can move up from fifth to third tonight with a win over Cogenhoe United at Carter’s Park.

Spalding United’s Evo Stik Division One South match at Gresley was also postponed. Strugglers Romulus drew 2-2 at Belper, while Sheffield FC drew 4-4 at home to Market Drayton Town in results of great interest to Peterborough Sports.

Sports remain 16th, but are now just five points ahead of the sole relegation slot.

Romulus appear to be in the most trouble. They are four points behind Sports and have played a game more. Sports travel to play-off chasing Leek Town on Saturday (March 24).

March Town United remain unbeaten under new boss Brett Whaley after coming from behind to force a 1-1 home draw with Norwich CBS. An own goal in the second half made it two draws a win in three games under Whaley for the Hares who have moved upto 14th in Division One of the Easstern Counties League.

Wisbech St Mary entertain Braintree Town Reserves tonight.

RESULTS

Tuesday, March 20

HUNTS SENIOR CUP

Semi-final: Yaxley 0 Eynesbury Rovers 2.

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Postponed: Gresley v Spalding United.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Postponed: Leicester Nirvana v Deeping Rangers

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United 1 (og), Norwich CBS 1

FIXTURES

Wednesday, March 21

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United v Cogenhoe United

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Wisbech St Mary v Braintree Town Reserves.