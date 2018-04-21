ROUND-UP: Another title twist as Yaxley slip up, big weekend ahead, Friday night cup final at Deeping

There was yet another twist in the race for the United Counties Premier Division title last night (April 19).

Previous results this week had left top spot in the hands of leaders Yaxley. Win their final four games and they would be champions, but they failed at the first hurdle by drawing 0-0 at Eynesbury.

That was great news for their closest pursuers Wisbech, Holbeach and Newport Pagnell. Wisbech and Pagnell now have the games in hand to overtake the Cuckoos.

Yaxley should bounce back tomorrow (April 21) when they host lowly St Andrews at In2itive Park (3pm). They are four points clear of Wisbech (two games in hand) and Holbeach (one game in hand) and Pagnell (two games in hand).

Holbeach have the trickiest game tomorrow as they travel to Eynesbury when Wisbech are at Kirby Muxloe and Pagnell host Leicester Nirvana.

There’s a huge game next Wednesday (April 25) when Holbeach host Wisbech.

Improving Bourne could overtake local rivals Blackstones with a Division One win at Burton Park Wanderers. Stones, who are sixth, are without a fixture.

Bourne moved two points behind Blackstones with a 4-0 win over bottom club Stewart & Lloyds at the Abbey Lawns last night. Zak Munton scored twice.

Champions Pinchbeck are at Stewart & Lloyds tomorrow.

Peterborough Northern Star Reserves take on Yaxley Reserves in the final of the UCL Reserves Cup at Deeping Rangers FC tonight (April 20, 7.45pm).

Yaxley are fifth in the UCL Reserves Division, seven points and three places ahead of Star.

RESULTS

Thursday, April 19

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Eynesbury 0, Yaxley 0.

Division One: Bourne 4 (Munton 2, Avis, McDonald) Stewart & Lloyds 0.

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 21

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry v Deeping Rangers, Eynesbury Rovers v Holbeach Utd, Kirby Muxloe v Wisbech Town, Yaxley v St Andrews.

Division One: Burton Park Wanderers v Bourne Town, Rushden & Higham Utd v Huntingdon Town, Stewart & Lloyds v Pinchbeck Utd.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Diss Town v Wisbech St Mary, Little Oakley v March Town Utd.