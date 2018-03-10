ROUND-UP: A great couple of days to be a Cuckoo as their title challengers slip up, while Whaley starts well at March

What a great couple of days it’s been for United Counties Premier Division leaders Yaxley.

Fresh from their 1-0 win at title rivals Deeping Rangers last night (March 9. report posted online yesterday). the Cuckoos watched their only two title rivals in action today both lose.

A shot from Matt Sparrow of Yaxley nestles in the Deeping net. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Second-placed Newport Pagnell suffered a shock 2-1 reverse at lowly Sleaford Town, while fifth-placed Holbeach United went down 1-0 at Cogenhoe United to an early goal.

The games involving Wisbech Town and Peterborough Northern Star were both postponed leaving Yaxley four points clear of Pagnell who still have two games in hand.

Wisbech are a further two points behind in third with an extra game in hand on Yaxley, while Deeping and Holbeach are nine points off the top with four matches in hand on the leaders.

Remarkably ninth-placed Leicester Nirvana will win the league if they win all their remaining games. They have nine matches in hand on Yaxley and trail them by 23 points!

Brett Whaley, the man who started the season as Yaxley manager, has started brightly in his new post as March Town United boss.

The Hares followed an excellent 0-0 draw with leaders Woodbridge Town with a 2-0 home success over lowly Team Bury. Toby Allen and Max Mattless scored the goals.

RESULTS

Friday, March 9

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 0, Yaxley 1 (Sparrow).

Saturday, March 10

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe United 1, Holbeach United 0.

Postponed: Daventry Town v Wisbech Town, Oadby Town v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Irchester United 4, Huntingdon Town 3.

Postponed: Lutterworth Town v Blackstones, Pinchbeck United v Oakham United, Rushden and Higham United v Bourne Town.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United 2 (Allen, Mattless), Team Bury 0.