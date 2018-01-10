REPORT: Sparrow inspires Cuckoos as Tigers are tamed

Have your say

It was the Cuckoos, rather than the Tigers. who roared into the United Counties League Cup Final last night (January 9).

Holders Yaxley beat Holbeach United 3-0 at In2itive Park thanks to second-half goals from visiting defender Spencer Tinkler, Tom Waumsley and Ross Watson.

Phil Stebbing (blue) in action for Yaxley against Holbeach. Photo: David Lowndes.

The margin of victory could have been greater as Yaxley, inspired by tricky winger Matt Sparrow, also struck the woodwork three times through Dan Cotton (twice) and Phil Stebbing.

Holbeach had their chances also, most notably for Lewis Leckie and Will Bird, but manager Seb Hayes admitted his side were second best, describing his team as ‘lazy’.

The other semi-final between Desborough and Leicester Nirvana was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.