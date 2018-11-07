Replay for Wisbech and Yaxley, penalty shootout agony for Stamford and Peterborough Sports, cup exits for Deeping and March, Star up to seventh after Sansby strike

Wisbech and Yaxley will replay their first round FA Trophy match at In2itive Park on Saturday (November 10) after a 1-1 draw at the Fenland Stadium last night.

Tom Waumsley fired Yaxley in front early in the game, but Sam Gaughran equalised for the home side before the half hour mark in front of a crowd of 198.

Sam Wilson (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star in action against Sleaford Town. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

There was spot-kick agony for Stamford AFC and Peterborough Sports in big cup ties last night (November 6).

Stamford were 2-0 up early on against Cleethorpes in the Lincs Senior Cup Final at Lincoln United FC through goals from Jake Duffy and Josh Eggington, but it required a goal eight minutes from time from substitute Oliver Hill-Brown to force the game into penalties after Cleethorpes had fought back to lead 3-2.

But Cleethorpes were clinical from the spot winning 5-3 to lift the cup.

Sports were perhaps preserving plenty for Saturday’s huge Evo Stik Southern League game against Corby at the Bee Arena as they lost on penalties to lower level Cogenhoe in the quarter finals of the Northants Hillier Cup.

The sides swapped penalties in normal time with Jake Newman converting for Sports and Cogenhoe claiming a deserved equaliser in the second-half. The hosts won the shootout 7-6.

And Deeping Rangers also suffered cup heartbreak as they went down 3-2 at Potton United in the Hinchingbrooke Cup. Deeping were always chasing the game and goals from Scott Mooney and Jonny Lockie proved consolations.

And it was a similar story for March Town who went down 3-1 at home to Downham Town in the Eastern Counties Division One Cup.

Peterborough Northern Star bounced back from their FA Vase exit at the weekend by pipping Sleaford 1-0 in a United Counties Premier Division match at the Branch Bros Stadium.

Jake Sansby scored the only goal of the game just before half-time and when Sleaford were reduced to 10 men early in the second-half it looked plain sailing for the city side.

But Sleaford won a penalty 20 minutes from time only for the taker to hit the post. Star are now up to creditable seventh.

Blackstones will climb from seventh to fifth with victory against lowly Long Buckby in Division One tonight (November 7).

RESULTS

Tuesday, November 6

FA TROPHY

First round: Wisbech 1 (Gaughran), Yaxley 1 (Waumsley).

Lincolnshire Senior Cup Final

Cleethorpes Town 3, Stamford AFC 3 (Duffy, Eggington, Brown-Hill).

(Cleethorpes won 5-3 on penalties)

Northants Hillier Cup

Quarter-final

Cogenhoe United 1, Peterborough Sports 1 (Newman).

(Cogenhoe won 7-6 on penalties)

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Sansby), Sleaford Town 0.

Hinchingbrooke Cup

First Round: Potton United 3, Deeping Rangers 2 (Mooney, Lockie).

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One Cup: March 1, Downham Town 3.

FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 7

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Blackstones v Long Buckby.