Quick hat-trick for Moulton Harrox, Whittlesey win again, three red cards in Pinchbeck match, March lose first game, Saints stun Swaffham

Moulton Harrox are the early pacesetters in the Peterborough Premier Division after winning a third straight game last night (August 7).

Harrox added a 5-1 thumping of Long Sutton to wins at Tydd and ICA Sports thanks to goals from Ian Bradbury, Declan Earth, Marcus Parry, Joe Townsend and Daniel Lambe-Hyner.

Action from a 4-1 win for Moulton Harrox at ICA Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

Whittlesey Athletic made it two wins in two games with a 3-1 win at Warboys with Ricky Hailstone, Aaron Dunmore and a home player on target.

Josh Collins scored twice as Stamford Lions beat Ketton 4-0 in a local derby and second-half goals from Johnny Allen and Joe Fowler gave Holbeach United a 2-0 win at Sutton Bridge United.

There was a story contest in the United Counties Premier Division as nine-man Pinchbeck grabbed a 1-1 draw at Boston Town who finished with 10 men.

Jack Smith and former Boston player Fraser Bayliss were the Pinchbeck players to see red. Tom Sargeant grabbed a second-half equaliser for the Knights after former Deeping player Scott Coupland had scored for Boston.

Toby Allen’s goal couldn’t save March Town United from a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of King’s Lynn Reserves in their first Eastern Counties Division One match of the season.

New striker Ben Coe scored twice as Wisbech St Mary pulled off a terrific 2-1 win at Swaffham.

Peterborough Premier Division sides are back in action tonight with champions Netherton United hosting Peterborough Sports Development at the Grange.

RESULTS

Tuesday, August 7

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston Town 1 Pinchbeck United 1 (Sargeant).

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United 1 (Allen), King’s Lynn Reserves 2.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton 0, Stamford Lions 4 (Collins 2, Edwards, Lippett); Moulton Harrox 5 (Bradbury, Earth, Parry, Townsend, Lambe-Hyner), Long Sutton 1; Sutton Bridge United 0, Holbeach United Reserves 2 (Allen, Fowler); Warboys 1 (Dorling), Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Hailstone, Dunmore, og).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, August 8

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: ICA Sports v Peterborough Polonia, Langtoft United v Thorney, Tydd v Leverington Sports, Netherton United v Peterborough Sports Development.