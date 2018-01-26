PREVIEW: Yaxley are showing the form of champions under manager Furnell, Wisbech involved in battle of the top two

Yaxley are challenging for honours on three fronts after maintaining their outstanding record under manager Andy Furnell.

The Cuckoos playing record in all competitions since Furnell replaced Brett Whaley in November is P15 W13 D1 L1 F51 A 11.

Yaxley's Liam Hook (blue) shields the ball from Peterborough Northern Star's Matthew Barber. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

He opened with a 3-0 win over Star in the FA Vase and it was the same scoreline in a Hinchingrbooke Cup quarter-final on Tuesday. His only defeat was a surprise one at the hands of Norwich CBS in the Vase.

Yaxley are already through to the final of the United Counties League Cup and they’ve forced themselves into the Premier Division title race. Furnell’s men beat Cogenhoe 2-0 in the Premier Division last weekend thanks to goals from prolific pair Tom Waumsley and Dan Cotton and head for struggling Sileby Rangers tomorrow (January 27) in fifth place, seven points off leaders Newport Pagnell.

“If we are in a competition, we want to win it,” Furnell said.

Big game in the Premier Division this Saturday sees Wisbech host Pagnell in a battle between the top two.

Deeping Rangers are third ahead of a tricky trip to Leicester Nirvana tomorrow, while fourth-placed Holbeach United are at home to Desborough (the game has been switched to Carter’s Park as the Desborough pitch is unfit) and runaway Division One leaders Pinchbeck could be tested at in-form Bourne. Pinchbeck are seven points clear at the top.

Peterborough Northern Star are at home to Daventy in the top flight.

FIXTURES

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeachg United v Desborough Town, Leicester Nirvana v Deeping Rangers, Northampton Sileby Rangers v Yaxley, Peterborough Northern Star v Daventry Town, Wisbech Town v Newport Pagnell Town.

Division One: Bourne Town v Pinchbeck United, Lutterworth Athletic v Huntingdon Town, Melton Town v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: AFC Sudbury Res v March Town United, Holland FC v Wisbech St Mary.