PREVIEW: Yaxley are confident they can dispel a local football myth

Yaxley are determined to prove you can succeed at United Counties level by playing decent passing football.

Cuckoos boss Andy Furnell has added a physical edge to his side since taking charge late last year, but the former Posh youngster’s priority is promoting an exciting brand of football.

Matt Sparrow (blue) in action for Yaxley against Holbeach in a United Counties League Cup semi-final. Photo: David Lowndes.

Both sides of Yaxley’s game were on view on Tuesday night (January 9) when they despatched Holbeach United 3-0 in a League Cup semi-final at In2itive Park. An even tougher test awaits them tomorrow (January 13, 3pm) when Premier Division leaders Newport Pagnell are the visitors.

“Many people say you can’t win things at UCL level playing good football,” Furnell stated, “Well we are going to have a lot of fun trying to prove those people wrong.

“We’ve been on a great run, we are scoring lots of goals and we are playing some great football. We were very good against Holbeach and could have scored more goals even though we had five players missing.

“When we lost at Holbeach earlier in the season we played well until we were bullied out of the game. That won’t happen again, but first and foremost we want to be known as a side that is good to watch.

“We have crept up the league table and we are still in two cups. It’s nice to get to the final of a cup we won last season and it’s something to look forward to while we try and keep pace at the top of the league. It’s a tough game tomorrow, but we will be approaching it with confidence.”

A Spencer Tinkler own goal set Yaxley on their way against Holbeach. Tom Waumsley and Ross Watson also netted, but it wasn’t all good news as striker Phil Stebbing picked up an injury and will miss the Pagnell match when a victory for the Cuckoos would move them to within 10 points of the top with three games in hand.

Second-placed Holbeach will look to bounce back with a home Premier Division win over Cogenhoe tomorrow, while third-placed Wisbech are at bottom club Oadby. Deeping Rangers will try and keep in touch at the top with a home win over Kirby Muxloe. Deeping are unbeaten at home in the Premier Division.

Peterborough Northern Star have a tough game at Desborough, while Division One leaders Pinchbeck are at Olney Town.

Peterborough Sports are without an Evo Stik League fixture. They could slip back to the bottom of Division One South if relegation rivals Romulus win at Spalding United. Stamford host Frickey Athletic in a battle of two promotion contenders.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 13

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Spalding Utd v Romulus, Stamford v Frickley Athletic.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Kirby Muxloe, Desborough Town v Peterborough Northern Star, Holbeach United v Cogenhoe United, Oadby Town v Wisbech Town, Yaxley v Newport Pagnell Town.

Division One: Huntingdon Town v Oakham United, Lutterworth Athletic v Bourne Town, Olney Town v Pinchbeck United, Thrapston Town v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United v Norwich United Reserves, Wisbech St Mary v Whitton United.