PREVIEW: Wisbech will try and close the gap in Wellingborough

Wisbech Town can move to within three points of United Counties Premier Division leaders Yaxley tonight (March 6).

The third-placed Fenmen will expect to win at lowly Wellingborough Whitworth. They will still have two games in hand on the Cuckoos after tonight.

Second-placed Newport Pagnell will get to within a point of Yaxley if they win their match tonight at home to Desborough.

Yaxley are next in action on Friday (March 9) when they have a huge game at local title rivals Deeping Rangers.

Runaway Division One leaders Pinchbeck United have a tricky game at sixth-placed Harrowby United tonight, while Bourne will move up two places to eighth if they beat bottom club Stewart & Lloyds at the Abbey Lawns.

Moulton Harrox will move to the top of the Peterborough & District Premier Division if they win at Warboys tomorrow (March 7).

FIXTURES

Tuesday, March 6

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Wellingborough Whitworth v Wisbech Town.

Division One

Bourne Town v Stewart & Lloyds

Harrowby United Pinchbeck United

Wednesday March 7

Eastern Counties League

Division One

Wisbech St Mary v Leiston Reserves

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division

Warboys Town v Moulton Harrox