PREVIEW: Wisbech will try and close the gap in Wellingborough

Wisbech Town can move to within three points of United Counties Premier Division leaders Yaxley tonight (March 6).
The third-placed Fenmen will expect to win at lowly Wellingborough Whitworth. They will still have two games in hand on the Cuckoos after tonight.
Second-placed Newport Pagnell will get to within a point of Yaxley if they win their match tonight at home to Desborough.
Yaxley are next in action on Friday (March 9) when they have a huge game at local title rivals Deeping Rangers.
Runaway Division One leaders Pinchbeck United have a tricky game at sixth-placed Harrowby United tonight, while Bourne will move up two places to eighth if they beat bottom club Stewart & Lloyds at the Abbey Lawns.
Moulton Harrox will move to the top of the Peterborough & District Premier Division if they win at Warboys tomorrow (March 7).
FIXTURES
Tuesday, March 6
UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division
Wellingborough Whitworth v Wisbech Town.
Division One
Bourne Town v Stewart & Lloyds
Harrowby United Pinchbeck United
Wednesday March 7
Eastern Counties League
Division One
Wisbech St Mary v Leiston Reserves
PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division
Warboys Town v Moulton Harrox