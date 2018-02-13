PREVIEW: Two sides with 192 goals between them meet head-on in a title battle

There’s a potentially decisive clash in the race for the United Counties Premier Division title tonight (Februery 13).

Leaders Yaxley are at Wisbech, who are the title favourites in the eyes of many good judges, for a top clash between two entertaining and in-form sides. Yaxley have scored an astonishing 101 goals in 31 Premier Division games and Wisbech aren’t far behind having scored 91 goals in 28 matches.

Yaxley are four points clear of the third-placed Fenmen, but as they have played three games more, a defeat would be more harmful to their prospects.

Spalding United are at Sheffield FC in Division One South of the Evo Stik League tonight. A win for Spalding would suit relegation-threatened Peterborough Sports who travel to Kidsgrove Athletic tomorrow (February 14).

FIXTURES

Tuesday, February 13

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Sheffield FC v Spalding United.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Wisbech Town v Yaxley

Wednesday, February 14

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Kidsgrove Athletic v Peterborough Sports