PREVIEW: Tough test for the Tulips

Spalding face another tough test tonight (April 10) when they entertain Frickley Athletic at the Sir Halley Stewart Field in search of a first home win of 2018.

The west Yorkshire side will arrive with the highest goals per game ratio in the top four levels of non-League football – scoring 96 times in Evo-Stik South and 118 in all competitions.

They are fourth in the table following a 6-0 win at Belper Town while Spalding had a goalless draw with play-off contenders Stamford at the weekend.

Deeping Rangers are also in action tonight.

They face Eynesbury at home in the United Counties League Premier Division.

David Burton-Jones and Jonny Clay return to the squad after missing Saturday’s 6-2 6-2 win over Wellingborough Town.

In Division One, Bourne Town are home to Stewart & Lloyds - subject to a 5pm pitch inspection - while Pinchbeck travel to Irchester.

All games kick off at 7.45pm.