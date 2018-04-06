PREVIEW: Top sides back in UCL action, Evo Stik derby in Spalding, Peterborough Sports are closing in on safety

Have your say

After blank Easter weekends the top two in the United Counties Premier Division expect to be back in action tomorrow (April 7).

Yaxley are six points clear at the top ahead of their home match with mid-table Desborough Town at In2itive Park (3pm), but second-placed Wisbech have three games in hand. The Fenmen host in-form Cogenhoe tomorrow.

Action from Stamford v Spalding United last season.

It’s pretty much a three-horse race for the title now and third-placed Newport Pagnell are also at home to improving Boston Town.

Fourth-placed Holbeach United entertain lowly Oadby and fifth-placed Deeping Rangers welcome Wellingborough Town to the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Division One champions-elect Pinchbeck United travel to lowly Burton Park Wanderers on Saturday. Pinchbeck need eight points from seven matches to seal top spot in their first season as a UCL club.

Play-off chasing Stamford AFC will start Saturday’s derby against Spalding United in Division One South of the Evo Stik League at the Sir Halley Stewart Field as warm favourites.

Peterborough Sports are closing on safety despite an inactive Easter weekend as results elsewhere went very much in their favour. Sports make the long haul to Cleethorpes tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 7

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Cleethorpes Town v Peterborough Sports, Spalding United v Stamford.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Wellingborough Town, Holbeach United v Oadby Town, Wellingborough Whitworth v Peterborough Northern Star, Wisbech Town v Cogenhoe United, Yaxley v Desborough Town.

Division One: Buckingham Town v Huntingdon Town, Burton Park Wanderers v Pinchbeck United, Irchester United v Bourne Town.