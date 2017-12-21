PREVIEW: The cavalry set to ride to the rescue of Peterborough Sports.

Peterborough Sports have called up the cavalry as they prepare for a four-game burst of Evo Stik League action in nine days.

The city side host Lincoln United at PSL in Division One South on Saturday (December 23, 3pm) before travelling to local rivals Spalding United on Boxing Day and Bedworth on December 30.

Josh Moreman is expected to play for Peterborough Sports over the festive programme.

They finish the hectic festive programme with a mouthwatering derby at home to Stamford AFC on new year’s day.

Just as well then that key men including Josh Moreman, Richard Jones, Lewis Webb and Liam Marshall are close to a return after injury problems.

Sports can also finally unleash Polish striker Adrian Mizia after a six-week wait for international clearance. Mizia scored 24 goals in just 11 appearances for Peterborough Polonia in Peterborough League Division One earlier this season.

“It’s a big step up for Adrian,” Sports manager Jimmy Dean admitted. “But he looks sharp and aggressive in training and there’s only one way to find out whether or not he will cope.

“I know I’ve been banging on about our injuries all season, but it’s a fact we’ve been badly affected. When everyone is back we will climb the table.

“It’s a tough run of games for us starting with a Lincoln team who have beaten top six sides Frickley and Corby recently.

“Spalding are in no sort of form, but they do still have a big budget and some top players.”

Sports’ scheduled fixture at Kidsgrove Athletic was postponed because of a frozen pitch last Saturday. They are six points clear of the one relegation place.

Sports are selling 100 tickets at £10 which will ensure admission to tomorrow’s game and the new years day clash with Stamford at PSL. Free hot mulled wine and mince pies will be handed out at half-time on Saturday.

Stamford are in great form and moved into the play-off places last weekend with a 4-0 home win over Market Drayton. New signing Brad Wells was among the scorers.

The Daniels are at Carlton on Saturday before hosting Corby in a big promotion battle on Boxing Day.

Spalding are at Corby on Saturday.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 23

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Carlton Town v Stamford, Corby Town v Spalding Utd, Peterborough Sports v Lincoln Utd.

Tuesday, December 26

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Spalding Utd v Peterborough Sports (3pm), Stamford v Corby Town (1pm).