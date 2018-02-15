PREVIEW: The bully boys won’t force Yaxley off the title track

Manager Andy Furnell won’t let the bully boys or poor officials ruin Yaxley’s chances of a first United Counties Premier Division title.

Furnell was fuming after his side were denied a late penalty in their top-of-the-table clash at Wisbech Town on Tuesday (February 13), a game the Fenmen won 1-0 thanks to a Michael Frew goal.

It’s not the first time Furnell has felt aggrieved at the standard of officiating this season.

“It was frustrating to say the least at Wisbech,” Furnell insisted. “Wisbech were the better team on a disgraceful pitch, but you don’t always get what you deserve in football and we were denied our chance to win by a terrible decision.

“A Wisbech defender clearly punched a shot from Phil Stebbing off the line 10 minutes from the end. It was a blatant penalty and an obvious red card, but the referee and his assistant somehow missed it.

“I can remember going to Holbeach earlier this season and watching our players get kicked off the park with no protection from the referee, but we will keep fighting and we will keep playing our football.

“There’s a long way to go. We can still win the league and we are in a cup final and a semi-final. I’m so proud of how our players have performed, but we want to win a trophy. We would certainly deserve it.”

Yaxley are a point clear of Wisbech ahead of a tough game at Daventry tomorrow (February 17), but the Fenmen have three games in hand. Wisbech have another huge game at third-placed Newport Pagnell tomorrow.

Fifth-placed Deeping host Wellingborough Whitworth tomorrow when fourth-placed Holbeach travel to ON Chenecks.

Peterborough Northern Star are at Rothwell Corinthians and runaway Division One leaders Pinchbeck United host Melton Town.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 17

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry Town v Yaxley, Deeping Rangers v Wellingborough Whitworth, Newport Pagnell Town v Wisbech Town, Northampton ON Chenecks v Holbeach United, Rothwell Corinthians v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Bugbrooke St Michaels v Bourne Town, Irchester United v Blackstones, Pinchbeck United v Melton Town, Thrapston Town v Huntingdon Town.

EASTERN COUNTIES THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Division One: Needham Market Res v Wisbech St Mary.