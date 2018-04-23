PREVIEW: Stamford storm back into the play-off places, long trip for Peterborough Sports, reserve team regulars step up as Moulton Harrox put some pressure on Netherton ahead of tough Thorney test

Stamford AFC stormed back into the play-off places by crushing Gresley 6-0 in Division One South of the Evo Stik League at the Zeeco Stadium tonight (April 23).

A point from their final league game at home to Cleethorpes on Saturday (April 28) will secure post-season action for the Daniels.

Oliver Hill-Brown opened the scoring against troubled opponents in the first minute and he went to score a hat-trick. Central defender Henry Eze scored twice with a Callum Ball strike completing the scoring.

Peterborough Sports haven’t given up hope of a creditable top-half finish in their first season at this level. They are currently 13th, but face a tough trek to third-placed Frickley Athletic tomorrow (April 24) when Spalding United, who are a place above Sports, travel to Sheffield FC.

Big game in the United Counties Premier Division title race is on Wednesday (April 25) when second-placed Wisbech Town visit fourth-placed Holbeach United. Wisbech will move to within a point of leaders Yaxley with a win.

There’s a local derby tomorrow when Peterborough Northern Star host Deeping Rangers. Division One champions Pinchbeck United are at Irchester.

Moulton Harrox closed the gap at the top of the Peterborough Premier Division to seven points with a 3-0 home win over Warboys Town tonight. Reserve team regulars Martin Sandall (2) and Declan Earth scored the goals.

Leaders Netherton, who have played a game more than Harrox, can stretch the advantage back to 10 points by winning a tricky game at Thorney tonight. Given their considerable goal difference advantage, the city side will win their first top-flight champion by picking up five points from their final three matches.

ICA Sports Colombo from the Peterborough Sunday Morning League take on Catworth in the Hunts Sunday Senior Cup Final at Yaxley FC this evening.

Wisbech St Mary completed back-to-back wins in Division One of the Eastern Counties League with a 2-1 success at bottom club Tean Bury tonight.

RESULTS

Monday, April 23

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Stamford 6 (Brown-Hill 3, Eze 2, Ball), Gresley 0.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Team Bury v Wisbech St Mary.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Moulton Harrox v Warboys Town.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, April 24

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Frickley Athletic v Peterborough Sports, Sheffield FC v Spalding Utd

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star v Deeping Rangers.

Division One: Irchester v Pinchbeck Utd.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Thorney v Netherton Utd, Whittlesey Athletic v ICA Sports, Holbeach Utd Res v Stamford Lions.

Division One: Tydd St Mary v Long Sutton Athletic.

Division Two: Ketton Res v Eye Utd, Langtoft Res v Spalding Town, Parkway Eagles v Netherton Utd A, FC Parson Drove v Whittlesey Athletic Res.

Hunts Senior Sunday Cup Final

ICA Sports Colombo v Catworth (Yaxley FC, 7.45pm).

Wednesday, April 25

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach Utd v Wisbech Town.

Division One: Rushden & Higham v Bourne Town.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Wisbech St Mary v Framlingham.