PREVIEW: Stamford seek a bounce back at the start of busy midweek programme for local clubs

It’s a big night (April 23) for Stamford AFC in their quest for a play-off place in Division One South of the Evo Stik League.
The Daniels dropped out of the top six on Saturday following a shock defeat at the hands of Romulus, the team who had started the day bottom of the table. They will return to the play-off places if they collect a point from a home game against lowly Gresley at the Zeeco Stadium (7.45pm).
Four points from their final two matches - they also host Cleethorpes on Saturday (April 28) - will guaranteed a top six finish.
Peterborough Sports haven’t given up hope of a creditable top-half finish in their first season at this level. They are currently 13th, but face a tough trek to third-placed Frickley Athletic tomorrow when Spalding United, who are a place above Sports, travel to Sheffield FC.
Big game in the United Counties Premier Division title race is on Wednesday (April 25) when second-placed Wisbech Town visit fourth-placed Holbeach United. Wisbech will move to within a point of leaders Yaxley with a win.
There’s a local derby tomorrow when Peterborough Northern Star host Deeping Rangers.
Moulton Harrox will expect to close the gap at the top of the Peterborough Premier Division to seven points with a win over Warboys Town at Broad Lane tonight. Leaders Netherton United have a tough game at Thorney tomorrow.
FIXTURES
Monday, April 23
EVO-STIK LEAGUE
Division One South: Stamford v Gresley.
EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE
Division One: Team Bury v Wisbech St Mary.
PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Moulton Harrox v Warboys Town.
Tuesday, April 24
EVO-STIK LEAGUE
Division One South: Frickley Athletic v Peterborough Sports, Sheffield FC v Spalding Utd
UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star v Deeping Rangers.
Division One: Irchester v Pinchbeck Utd.
PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Thorney v Netherton Utd, Whittlesey Athletic v ICA Sports, Holbeach Utd Res v Stamford Lions.
Division One: Tydd St Mary v Long Sutton Athletic.
Division Two: Ketton Res v Eye Utd, Langtoft Res v Spalding Town, Parkway Eagles v Netherton Utd A, FC Parson Drove v Whittlesey Athletic Res.
Hunts Senior Sunday Cup Final
ICA Sports Colombo v Catworth (Yaxley FC, 7.45pm).
Wednesday, April 25
UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Holbeach Utd v Wisbech Town.
Division One: Rushden & Higham v Bourne Town.
EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE
Division One: Wisbech St Mary v Framlingham.