PREVIEW: Stamford seek a bounce back at the start of busy midweek programme for local clubs

It’s a big night (April 23) for Stamford AFC in their quest for a play-off place in Division One South of the Evo Stik League.

The Daniels dropped out of the top six on Saturday following a shock defeat at the hands of Romulus, the team who had started the day bottom of the table. They will return to the play-off places if they collect a point from a home game against lowly Gresley at the Zeeco Stadium (7.45pm).

Four points from their final two matches - they also host Cleethorpes on Saturday (April 28) - will guaranteed a top six finish.

Peterborough Sports haven’t given up hope of a creditable top-half finish in their first season at this level. They are currently 13th, but face a tough trek to third-placed Frickley Athletic tomorrow when Spalding United, who are a place above Sports, travel to Sheffield FC.

Big game in the United Counties Premier Division title race is on Wednesday (April 25) when second-placed Wisbech Town visit fourth-placed Holbeach United. Wisbech will move to within a point of leaders Yaxley with a win.

There’s a local derby tomorrow when Peterborough Northern Star host Deeping Rangers.

Moulton Harrox will expect to close the gap at the top of the Peterborough Premier Division to seven points with a win over Warboys Town at Broad Lane tonight. Leaders Netherton United have a tough game at Thorney tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Monday, April 23

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Stamford v Gresley.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Team Bury v Wisbech St Mary.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Moulton Harrox v Warboys Town.

Tuesday, April 24

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Frickley Athletic v Peterborough Sports, Sheffield FC v Spalding Utd

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star v Deeping Rangers.

Division One: Irchester v Pinchbeck Utd.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Thorney v Netherton Utd, Whittlesey Athletic v ICA Sports, Holbeach Utd Res v Stamford Lions.

Division One: Tydd St Mary v Long Sutton Athletic.

Division Two: Ketton Res v Eye Utd, Langtoft Res v Spalding Town, Parkway Eagles v Netherton Utd A, FC Parson Drove v Whittlesey Athletic Res.

Hunts Senior Sunday Cup Final

ICA Sports Colombo v Catworth (Yaxley FC, 7.45pm).

Wednesday, April 25

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach Utd v Wisbech Town.

Division One: Rushden & Higham v Bourne Town.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Wisbech St Mary v Framlingham.