PREVIEW: Sports take their fight to Staffordshire, local Premier Division title challengers all at home

Peterborough Sports take their Division One South relegation battle to Leek tomorrow (March 24).

Sports, who didn’t have a game last week, are five points above the sole relegation spot, but have played more games than most of their rivals.

Stamford AFC beat Leek 1-0 last weekend to strengthen their chances of finishing in the play-off places. Kieran Wells bagged his first goal for the Daniels who travel to mid-table Belper tomorrow.

Stamford manager Graham Drury has extended his contract until the end of next season.

Spalding have a daunting task at second-placed Alvechurch.

Yaxley host Rothwell Corinthians, Deeping entertain bottom club Oadby and Wisbech host Harborough in the big local United Counties Premier Division matches tomorrow.

Holbeach United lost vital ground with a midweek defeat at the hands of Cogenhoe. They are at Desborough tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday, March 24

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Alvechurch v Spalding United, Belper Town v Stamford, Leek Town v Peterborough Sports.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry Town v Peterborough Northern Star, Deeping Rangers v Oadby, Desborough v Holbeach United, Wisbech Town v Harborough Town, Yaxley v Rothwell Corinthians.

Division One: Bourne Town v Irchester United, Huntingdon Town v Burton Park Wanderers, Rushden and Higham United v Blackstones, Thrapston Town v Pinchbeck United.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Leiston Res v March Town United, Whitton United v Wisbech St Mary.