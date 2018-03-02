PREVIEW: Premier Division title is in Deeping’s hands, Peterborough Sports seek a fifth straight home win, Pinchbeck racking up some impressive numbers

Deeping Rangers are poised to make their big push for the United Counties Premier Division title.

All the talk recently has been about big-hitters Yaxley and Wisbech, but Michael Goode’s men are arguably best placed to claim first prize in a thrilling race for top spot.

Yaxley celebrate a goal against Peterborough Northern Star. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos

Deeping are fourth, but if they win their final 12 matches they will be champions barring an unlikely goal difference swing with fifth-placed Holbeach. Both are six points behind leaders Yaxley, but have four matches in hand.

“We’re just concentrating on our own games,” Deeping manager Michael Goode stated. “We started looking at how other clubs were doing before Christmas and slipped up, but we are in a great position now.”

Deeping came from behind to win 4-1 at a physical St Andrews side last weekend with top scorer Scott Coupland scoring twice. They put their unbeaten home record on the line tomorrow (March 3, 3pm) against mid-table ON Chenecks, weather permitting.

Leaders Yaxley, impressive 3-0 winners at Peterborough Northern Star last weekend, host St Andrews tomorrow.

Wisbech are third after a shock 2-1 loss at Harborough Town last weekend and have a tricky home game against Daventry tomorrow when fourth-placed Holbeach United are at Kirby Muxloe.

Star’s scheduled fixture against Newport Pagnell tomorrow has already been postponed.

Pinchbeck United are racking up some impressive statistics as they close in on the United Counties Division One title.

Ollie Maltby’s 30th goal of the season clinched a 1-0 win at Rushden & Higham United last weekend.

Pinchbeck are now 13 points clear at the top with just nine matches remaining.

They are unbeaten in their last 19 matches and have kept 15 clean sheets in their first first season in the UCL. Pinchbeck’s match at Thrapston tomorrow is off though.

Blakstones are not without a chance of second spot, but they have a tricky game at Olney tomorrow, while Bourne host third-placed Potton United.

Peterborough Sports chase a fifth straight home win in Division One South of the Evo Stik League tomorrow (3pm, PSL).

Loughborough Dynamoes are the visitors and Sports will be keen to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat at Alvechurch last weekend after a display described as ‘embarrassing’ by boss Jimmy Dean.

Promotion-chasing Stamford will expect to maintain their good form at home to struggling Gresley, while fading Spalding United’s match at Shefield was postponed this morning.

Stamford are three points off an automatic promotion place after a 1-0 win at Newcastle Town last weekend.

All matches in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League have been postponed tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday, March 3

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Peterborough Sports v Loughborough Dynamo, Stamford v Gresley.

Postponed: Sheffield v Spalding United.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Northampton ON Chenecks, Kirby Muxloe v Holbeach United, Wisbech Town v Daventry Town, Yaxley v St Andrews.

Postponed: Peterborough Northern Star v Newport Pagnell Town.

Division One: Bourne Town v Potton United, Bugbrooke St Michaels v Huntingdon Town, Olney Town v Blackstones.

Postponed: Thrapston Town v Pinchbeck United.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One

Postponed: Debenham v March Town United, Woodbridge Town v Wisbech St Mary.