PREVIEW: Peterborough United give another chance to Anton the trialist

Trialist Anton Rodgers will have another opportunity to earn a contract with Peterborough United in tonight’s friendly at top semi-professional outfit Peterborough Sports tonight (July 10, 7.30pm).

Rodgers, the son of Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, has played well so far in pre-season. The 25 year-old scored in Saturday’s 4-2 win at Bedford Town.

But fitness is a big issue for the midfielder. The former Swindon midfielder spent last season playing for non-league side Hungerford Town.

“We’ll have another look at Anton tonight,” Posh boss Steve Evans said. “He’s done okay and he is getting fitter so we’ll make a firmer decision about his future before the weekend.”

Posh have signed four new central midfielders this season in Adam King, Louis Reed, Mark O’Hara and Alex Woodyard. King won’t play tonight after picking up a knock at Bedford.

Striker Matt Godden and goalkeeper Conor O’Malley missed that game. Godden is making the trip across the city tonight, but is unlikely to play. Star men Jack Marriott and Marcus Maddison won’t play in order not to jeopardise a summer sale.

Posh will again give two completely different teams 45 minutes each as Evans fulfils a commitment to giving something back to the community. “Sports manager Jimmy Dean used to play for me,” Evans said. “He’s a great bloke and we’ve always kept in touch.

“I also have a lot of time for Stephen Cooper, the former chairman, so I’m delighted to give some good people a game against us. I want the club to give back to the community ”

Sports play at the the PSL Sports Ground, 651 Lincoln Road, PE1 3HA. Parking is available at the Post Office Club - postcode Pe1 2au - across the road.

The crowd is limited to 1,000. Admission prices are: Adults £9, aged 17 or 65 & Over £5, Aged 16 & under £3.