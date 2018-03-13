PREVIEW: Peterborough Sports seek to continue their great home form, big night at Star for Holbeach, county cup semi-final for Yaxley

Have your say

Peterborough Sports seek to put distance between them and the bottom six of Division One South of the Evo Stik League tonight (March 13, 7.45pm).

Sports will shoot nine points clear of the sole relegation slot if they record a fifth straight home win at the expense of Loughborough Dynamo at PSL.

They could also overtake local rivals Spalding United if ‘The Tulips’ suffer a home defeat at the hands of promotion-hunting Frickley Athletic.

It’s a big night for Holbeach United in the United Counties Premier Division as they could move above local rivals Deeping Rangers into fourth by picking up a positive result at Peterborough Northern Star.

Holbeach lost ground on the leaders by losing 1-0 at Cogenhoe at the weekend. No other members of the top six are in action tonight.

Premier Division leaders Yaxley are at UCL rivals Eynesbury Rovers in a Hunts Cup Senior semi-final. Higher level St Neots await the winners in the final.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, March 13

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Peterborough Sports v Loughborough Dynamo, Spalding United v Frickley Athletic.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star v Holbeach United.

HUNTS SENIOR CUP

Semi-final: Eynesbury Rovers v Yaxley.