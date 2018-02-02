PREVIEW: Peterborough Sports keen for a winning streak despite retirement of a top player, key dates in a thrilling title race

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean has challenged his players to prove last weekend’s 4-0 win over Belper in Division One South of the Evo Stik League wasn’t a one-off performance.

Dean read the riot act to his under-performing players before the game and goals from Ollie Medwynter, Mark Jones, Lewis Hilliard (penalty) and Jordan Macleod promptly lifted Sports up four places from bottom to 18th.

Peterborough Sports player David Cobb (left) has retired because of an eye problem.

Sports will need to raise their game again tomorrow (February 3) as they visit play-off chasing Chasetown.

“We played very well against Belper,” Dean stated. “The lads reacted well to my criticism, but now the secret is to carry that form into the next few games.

“We’ve played well in individual matches before this season, but we’re now at the stage of the season where we need to string some results together.”

Sports will be without midfielder Hilliard at Chasetown as well as centre-back Richard Jones, while full-back David Cobb has had to retire because of an eye problem.

Zak Munton has left Peterborough Northern Star to rejoin Bourne. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Dean hopes to sign experienced St Neots defender Ronayne Marsh-Brown before the weekend. Star forward Josh Moreman is also expected back from injury.

“It’s sad to lose ‘Cobby’ who’s been a key player for us in recent seasons,” Dean added. “He’s been a very popular and gifted player in our squad.”

The United Counties Premier Division title race is going to be a thriller with just 10 points covering the first nine places.

There will inevitably be some key matches to come among the title challengers involving local clubs Deeping (second), Holbeach (third), Yaxley (fourth) and Wisbech (fifth).

Division One side Bourne have pulled off a transfer coup by persuading talented striker Zak Munton to return to the Abbey Lawns from Premier Division Peterborough Northern Star.

Munton is Star’s top scorer this season with 15 goals, but made his farewell appearance in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at home to Daventry.

Pinchbeck host Raunds in a battle of the top two in Divisipon One at Spalding United FC tomorrow when Star are at Kirby Muxloe.

Key dates: February 10th: Deeping v Eynesbury. 13th: Wisbech v Yaxley. 17th: Newport Pagnell v Wisbech. 24th: Holbeach v Leicester Nirvana. March 10th: Deeping v Yaxley. 17th: Wisbech v Leicester Nirvana. 20th: Leicester Nirvana v Deeping. 31st: Leicester Nirvana v Wisbech. April 2nd: Eynesbury v Yaxley, Holbeach v Wisbech. 14th: Wisbech v Newport Pagnell. 21st: Eynesbury v Holbeach. 28th: Holbeach v Newport Pagnell, Yaxley v Leicester Nirvana.

THIS WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, February 3

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Chasetown v Peterborough Sports, Gresley v Spalding Utd, Kidsgrove Athletic v Stamford.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United v Harborough Town, Kirby Muxloe v Peterborough Northern Star, Northampton ON Chenecks v Wisbech Town, Sleaford Town v Deeping Rangers, Wellingborough Whitworth v Yaxley.

Division One: Blackstones v Lutterworth Athletic, Bourne Town v Stewarts & Lloyds AFC, Huntingdon Town v Lutterworth Town, Pinchbeck United v Raunds Town.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Braintree Town Res v Wisbech St Mary, March Town United v Needham Market Res.