PREVIEW: Peterborough Sports boss optimistic for future ahead of a packed Easter programme, United Counties title race latest

The best performance of the season has made Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean optimistic for the rest of this season and the 2018-19 campaign.

Sports were most impressive 3-0 winners at play-off chasing Leek Town last Saturday (March 24) to inch closer to safety in Division One South of the Evo Stik League.

Holbeach United and Wisbech Town (red) clash at Carter's Park on Monday.

Jordan Macleod, Avelino Vieira and Andre Williams score the goals to seal a confidence-boosting win ahead of a tough run of three matches in five days.

Sports are at Carlton tonight (March 29) and Frickley Athletic on Saturday (March 31) before hosting Spalding United in a local derby on Easter Monday (3pm).

Dean signed former Posh and Coventry youngster Stuart Wall from Yaxley just ahead of transfer deadline day and he helped deliver a supreme defensive display

“I was chuffed with Saturday’s win,” Dean enthused. “It showed we are finally getting to grips with this level of football.

“Leek are a strong side who are in a play-off place and who have beaten some good teams like Stamford and Bedworth at home recently.

“But we were very good. It was the best we’ve been all season. All my big players stood up and Stuart Wall looked better at our level than he had at United Counties League level.

“We can’t get carried away and it will be a tough slog over the next few days, but I’m starting to become optimistic for next season.”

Sports hope to be placed in a new Central Division of the Evo Stik League next season to cut down on their travelling. Frickley is a near-200 mile round trip for Sports.

Stamford, who drew 0-0 at Belper last weekend, will expect to maintain their play-off push at home to Chasetown on Saturday before a big derby at Corby on Monday.

Spalding, who recorded an outstanding 2-1 win at promotion-chasing Alvechurch last Saturday, are at lowly Gresley tonight before entertaining Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday.

The biggest game in the United Counties League over the Easter weekend takes place on Monday when fifth-placed Holbeach United host second-placed Wisbech Town. Leaders Yaxley also have a tough game that day at Eynesbury Rovers, while Peterborough Northern Star entertain fourth-placed Deeping Rangers.

Yaxley are at Kirby Muxloe on Saturday when Wisbech (at Daventry) and Deeping (home to Cogenhoe) have awkward fixtures.

FIXTURES

Thursday, March 29

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Carlton Town v Peterborough Sports, Gresley v Spalding Utd.

Saturday, March 31

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Frickley Athletic v Peterborough Sports, Spalding United v Loughborough Dynamo, Stamford v Chasetown.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry Town v Wisbech Town, Deeping Rangers v Cogenhoe United, Kirby Muxloe v Yaxley, Oadby Town v Peterborough Northern Star, St Andrews v Holbeach United.

Division One: Long Buckby v Bourne Town, Lutterworth Athletic v Huntingdon Town, Lutterworth Town v Blackstones, Thrapston Town v Pinchbeck United.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United v Braintree Town Res, Team Bury v Wisbech St Mary.

Monday, April 2

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Corby Town v Stamford, Peterborough Sports v Spalding Utd.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Eynesbury Rovers v Yaxley, Holbeach United v Wisbech Town, Peterborough Northern Star v Deeping Rangers.

Division One: Blackstones v Bourne Town, Pinchbeck United v Harrowby United, Potton United v Huntingdon Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Swaffham Town v March Town United, Wisbech St Mary v Downham Town.