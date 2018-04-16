PREVIEW: Local derby cracker at PSL and Deeping in a quarter-final to start a packed programme

A cracking local derby tonight (April 16) kicks off a packed midweek programme for local clubs.

Peterborough Sports host Spalding United at PSL (7.45pm) in Division One South of the Evo Stik League knowing that victory could take them above their local rivals into the top half of the table.

There’s also a big game for Deeping Rangers tonight who host Godmanchester in a Hinchingbrooke Cup quarter-final. Deeping’s United Counties Premier Division title challenge has faded recently so this competition is now their most realistic chance of a trophy this season.

Tomorrow (April 17) Wisbech Town seek to bounce back from a big-game defeat at home to Premier Division title rivals Newport Pagnell by winning at Leicester Nirvana.

A win for the Fenman would definitely take them above current second-placed team Holbeach United, but Newport Pagnell are also in action at Rothwell Corinthians and three points for them would push them into second spot for sure.

Pinchbeck United, who clinched promotion from Division One on Saturday, will clinch the title by picking up a point from a trip to Thrapston tomorrow.

Spalding are back in league action on Wednesday (April 18) at Carlton, but the highlight locally for that night is a battle between the Peterborough Premier Division’s top two Netherton United and Moulton Harrox at the Grange (8.10pm kick off).

Wednesday also sees the PFA Junior Cup Final between Cardea and Brotherhood Sports at Yaxley FC and a Cambs County Junior Cup Final involving Peterborough League Division Two side Parson Drove.

FIXTURES

Monday, April 16

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Peterborough Sports v Spalding Utd.

Hinchingbrooke Cup

Quarter-final: Deeping Rangers v Godmanchester Rovers.

Tuesday, April 17

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Leicester Nirvana v Wisbech Town.

Division One: Potton United v Huntingdon Town, Thrapston Town v Pinchbeck United.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Framlingham Town v March Town United.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Sutton Bridge United v Holbeach United Res, Peterborough Sports Res v Stamford Lions.

Division One: Moulton Harrox Res v Tydd St Mary.

Division Two: Eye United v Whittlesey Athletic Res, FC Peterborough v Netherton United ‘A’, Ketton Res v Bretton North End, Langtoft Utd Res v Spalding United Res.

Division Three: Brotherhoods v Premiair FC.

Division Four: Netherton United ‘B’ v Holbeach United ‘A’, Ramsey Town Res v Eunice Huntingdon, Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’ v Stamford Lions ‘A’.

Wednesday, April 18

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Carlton Town v Spalding Utd.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Blackstones v Harrowby United.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Woodbridge Town v Wisbech St Mary.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Netherton United v Moulton Harrox.

Division Three: Feeder FC v Oundle Town Res, Riverside FC v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’ v Leverington Sports Res.

Division Four: Orton Rangers v Peterborough NECI.

PFA Junior Cup final

Cardea v Brotherhood Sports FC (7.30pm Yaxley FC).

CAMBS JUNIOR CUP FINAL

Great Shelford Reserves v Parson Drove (at Histon).

EAST MIDLANDS WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterboro Northern Star v Leicester City (7.30pm Chestnue Ave).