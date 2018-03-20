PREVIEW: Deeping are out to close the gap, Spalding result will interest Peterborough Sports. Hunts Senior Cup semi-final at Yaxley

Have your say

Deeping Rangers can close the gap on the top two in the United Counties Premier Division with victory at Leicester Nirvana tonight (March 20).

A win would move Deeping level on points with second-placed Wisbech and within six points of leaders Yaxley. Deeping will still have three games in hand on Yaxley.

Holbeach United will keep pace with Deeping if they beat mid-table Cogenhoe United at Carter’s Park tomorrow (March 21).

Yaxley are in Hunts Senior Cup semi-final action at home to Eynesbury Rovers tonight. The match has been switched to In2itive Park after two postponements at Eynesbury. St Neots await the winners in the final.

Spalding United are at Gresley in Division One South of the Evo Stik League tonight. A win for Gresley would drop Peterborough Sports a place nearer to the sole relegation place.

Sports will also be keeping a keen eye on the game between Belper and struggling Romulus, and a basement battle between Sheffield FC and Market Drayton Town.

March Town United will hope to continue their improvement under new boss Brett Whaley at home to Norwich CBS tonight.

FIXTURES

(7.45pm)

Tuesday, March 20

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Gresley v Spalding United.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Leicester Nirvana v Deeping Rangers

HUNTS SENIOR CUP

Semi-final: Yaxley v Eynesbury

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United v Norwich CBS

Wednesday, March 21

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United v Cogenhoe United

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Wisbech St Mary v Braintree Town Reserves.