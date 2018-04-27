PREVIEW: Daniels need a point, Wisbech need three wins, Peterborough Sports finish a creditable campaign with a tasty home match.

Stamford AFC need a point from their final match of the season at home to Cleethorpes tomorrow (April 28) to clinch a play-off place in Division One South of the Evo Stik League.

The Daniels are three points clear of their sole rivals for a top six spot, Leek Town. Stamford’s goal difference is marginally superior after a 6-0 hammering of Gresley at the Zeeco Stadium on Monday night.

Peterborough Sports complete their creditable campaign with a home game against Corby Town at PSL on Saturday. They will finish 12th with a win and if Spalding fail to beat Lincoln United.

Wisbech are now favourites for the United Counties Premier Division title after battling to a crucial win at Holbeach United on Wednesday (April 25).

The Fenmen will take top spot if they win their final three matches, starting with a home game against lowly Oadby Town tomorrow.

Wisbech, who are second, and third-placed Newport Pagnell are both a point behind leaders Yaxley with a game in hand. Wisbech have a superior goal difference by 12 over Pagnell who have the tough trip to Holbeach tomorrow.

Yaxley, whose goal difference is vastly superior to both of their main rivals, host Leicester Nirvana tomorrow in a rehearsal for the UCL Cup Final at Raunds on May 7

Yaxley finish their Premier Division campaign at Kirby Muxloe on Tuesday (May 1). Wisbech follow their Oadby game with two matches against Daventry, the first of which (May 1) is away. The return match is on May 5.

Pagnell also have Cogenhoe (home, May 1) and Peterborough Northern Star (away, May 5) to play.

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 28

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Lincoln Utd v Spalding Utd, Peterborough Sports v Corby Town, Stamford v Cleethorpes Town.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach v Newport Pagnell Town, Cogenhoe United v Deeping Rangers, Kirby Muxloe v Peterborough Northern Star, Wisbech Town v Oadby Town, Yaxley v Leicester Nirvana.

Division One: Blackstones v Buckingham Town, Bourne Town v Rushden and Higham United, Huntingdon Town v Melton Town, Lutterworth Town v Pinchbeck United.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United v Diss Town, Wisbech St Mary v Debenham LC.