PREVIEW: Big night ahead for Yaxley, Wisbech, and Stamford with titles and promotion on the line, Pinchbeck to receive champions’ trophy

There is a chance the thriling United Counties Premier Division title race will be decided tonight (May 1)

A win for leaders Yaxley at Kirby Muxloe and dropped points for nearest challengers Wisbech Town at Daventry would send the title to In2itive Park.

Dan Cotton celebrates a goal for Yaxley. Photo: Russell Dossett.

Yaxley are currently a point clear of second-placed Wisbech, but it’s their final match tonight. Wisbech also host Daventry on Saturday (May 5) and two wins from their final two games would make them champions.

Yaxley have a considerable goal difference advantage so if they win this evening, Wisbech must also win. A win for either side tonight would knock third-placed Newport Pagnell out of the running. Pagnell are at Cogenhoe this evening.

The Division One trophy should be presented to champions Pinchbeck United tonight after their game against Harrowby United at the Sir Halley Stewart Field. The trophy will be on display at half-time and available for photo opportunities.

It’s also a huge night for Stamford AFC who travel to Frickley Athletic for a play-off semi-final in Division One South of the Evo Stik League.

Frickley finished third, three places and 11 points ahead of Stamford, but the Daniels are a tough side to beat.

They have kept an astonishing 24 clean sheets this season and they have conceded the fewest goals (34 in 42 games) in the entire division.

A win for Stamford tonight would mean a play-off final, with a place in the Premier Division at stake, away to either Bedworth United or Chasetown on Saturday (May 5).

FIXTURES

Tuesday, May 1

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South play-off semi-final: Frickley Athletic v Stamford AFC.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry Town v Wisbech Town, Kirby Muxloe v Yaxley.

Division One: Pinchbeck United v Harrowby United.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Cornard United v March Town United

Wednesday, May 2

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Leicester Nirvana v Deeping Sports, Oadby Town v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Blackstones v Bourne.

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY FINAL

Holbeach United v Grimsby Borough (at Lincoln United).

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Wisbech St Mary v Needham Market Reserves.