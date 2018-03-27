PREVIEW: Big midweek games for Yaxley, Bourne, Pinchbeck, Thorney, Wisbech St Mary, and Moulton Harrox!

Yaxley are gunning for cup semi-final revenge when they tackle Eynesbury Rovers in the Hinchingbrooke Cup tonight (March 27).

The Cuckoos were beaten by their United Premier Division rivals 2-0 in a Hunts Senior Cup semi-final last Tuesday. THat match took place at In2itive Park, but tonight the match is at Eynesbury.

Bourne’s recent improvement in Division One of the United Counties League will be tested tonight when second-placed Potton United visit the Abbey Lawns. Bourne have lost just one of their last 10 league matches.

Leaders Pinchbeck United have played just once in March so they will be desperate for their home game tomorrow (March 28) against lowly Oakham United to go ahead.

It’s a big night tonight for Eastern Counties side Wisbech St Mary who travel to Braintree Town Reserves for a semi-final tie in the Division One Cup. Braintree are fifth, 14 places above Wisbech St Mary and beat the local side 2-1 in a league game earlier this month.

Thorney will move up to fourth if they win at Warboys Town in a Peterborough Premier Division match tonight.

Moulton Harrox will close the gap on leaders Netherton United to a point if they beat Holbeach United Reserves tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, March 27

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Semi-final: Eynesbury Rovers v Yaxley.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Bourne Town v Potton United.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One KO Cup: Braintree Town Reserves v Wisbech St Mary.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Warboys Town v Thorney.

Wednesday, March 28

United Counties LEAGUE

Division One: Bugbrooke St Michael v Huntingdon, Pinchbeck United v Oakham United.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Moulton Harrox v Holbeach United Reserves (at Carter’s Park, Holbeach).