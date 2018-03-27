PREVIEW: Big midweek games for Bourne, Pinchbeck, Thorney, Wisbech St Mary and Moulton Harrox, but Yaxley can’t raise a side for a semi-final!

Have your say

Yaxley have pulled out of their Hinchingbrooke Cup semi-final at Eynesbury Rovers tonight (March 27) after failing to raise a side.

The decision of the United Counties Prenier Division leaders shocked Eynesbury manager Mark Duckett who tweeted: “Never in my life, a side top of the league with a reserves and an under 18 side can’t field a team for a semi-final!”

Yaxley have 61 players signed on according to the FA’s Full-Time website.

It’s likey Yaxley will now be thrown out of the competition.

Bourne’s recent improvement in Division One of the United Counties League will be tested tonight when second-placed Potton United visit the Abbey Lawns. Bourne have lost just one of their last 10 league matches.

Leaders Pinchbeck United have played just once in March so they will be desperate for their home game tomorrow (March 28) against lowly Oakham United to go ahead.

It’s a big night tonight for Eastern Counties side Wisbech St Mary who travel to Braintree Town Reserves for a semi-final tie in the Division One Cup. Braintree are fifth, 14 places above Wisbech St Mary and beat the local side 2-1 in a league game earlier this month.

Thorney will move up to fourth if they win at Warboys Town in a Peterborough Premier Division match tonight.

Moulton Harrox will close the gap on leaders Netherton United to a point if they beat Holbeach United Reserves tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, March 27

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Semi-final

Postponed: Eynesbury Rovers v Yaxley.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Bourne Town v Potton United.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One KO Cup: Braintree Town Reserves v Wisbech St Mary.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Warboys Town v Thorney.

Wednesday, March 28

United Counties LEAGUE

Division One: Bugbrooke St Michael v Huntingdon, Pinchbeck United v Oakham United.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Moulton Harrox v Holbeach United Reserves (at Carter’s Park, Holbeach).