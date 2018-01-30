PREVIEW: Big games for Yaxley, Holbeach and Deeping in the battle for the Premier Division title

There a couple of huge United Counties Premier Division matches tonight (January 30).

Second-place is the target for Yaxley, Holbeach United and Deeping Rangers. Yaxley are in that position at the moment, but host a Holbeach side who also have designs on the title at In2itive Park (7.45pm kick off).

Action from Yaxley's 3-0 win over Holbeach earlier this month.

The gap between the two sides is just two points, but Holbeach have two matches in hand. Yaxley beat Holbeach 3-0 in a UCL Cup semi-final earlier this month.

Desborough claimed the unbeaten home record of Holbeach at the weekend and they take a tilt at Deeping’s unbeaten home record this evening (7.45pm). Deeping are fourth just a point behind Yaxley so will be ready to pounce if the Cuckoos slip up.

Yaxley are currently four points behind stuttering leaders Newport Pagnell. They will have played the same number of games after tonight.