PREVIEW: All eyes fixed on a huge game at the Fenland Stadium, while Pinchbeck can seal promotion with a win over their nearest challengers

Most United Counties Premier Division eyes will be fixed firmly on the Fenland Stadium tomorrow (April 14) when Wisbech Town host Newport Pagnell in a battle of the giants.

The Fenmen and their visitors are the most realistic title challengers to leaders Yaxley, who are inactive tomorrow.

Ben Moore (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star in action against Wellingborough Whitworth. Photo: Chantell McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Indeed if Wisbech beat Pagnell and then win at Leicester Nirvana on Tuesday (April 17) they will catch the Cuckoos on points and still have a game in hand.

Yaxley are not in action again until next Thursday (April 19) when they have a tough game at Eynesbury.

Wisbech are currently second, six points behind Yaxley. Pagnell are fourth, just a point behind the Fenmen having played the same number of matches. Pagnell are at Rothwell Corinthians on Tuesday.

Holbeach United are third in the top flight after three straight wins, but they have six points to make up on Yaxley with just one game in hand. Holbeach are at Daventry tomorrow.

Fifth-placed Deeping Rangers have fallen off the pace a little. They host Harborough tomorrow when Peterborough Northern Star travel to Eynesbury. Star will be hoping to build on a first win in 10 competive games last weekend when they won at Wellingborough Whitworth thanks to a Craig Rook goal.

Pinchbeck United will seal promotion from Division One at the first attempt if they beat second-placed Potton United at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, Spalding, tomorrow. They need four points in total from their final six matches to clinch the title.

Blackstones have a big game in the battle for fourth place at Olney, while Bourne (ninth) host Buckingham Town (seventh).

Saturday, April 14

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry Town v Holbeach United, Deeping Rangers v Harborough Town, Eynesbury Rovers v Peterborough Northern Star, Wisbech Town v Newport Pagnell Town.

Division One: Bourne Town v Buckingham Town, Olney Town v Blackstones, Pinchbeck United v Potton United, Raunds Town v Huntingdon Town.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Wisbech St Mary v Little Oakley.