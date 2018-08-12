Players sacked after allegations of dressing room theft

Stamford-based football club Blackstones have sacked two players from their United Counties Division One squad following allegations of theft after a game yesterday (August 11).

The Blackstones chairman and committee released the following statement on their Facebook page today.

‘Following a very good game yesterday v Aylestone Park at Blackstones Football Club we were made aware a substantial amount of money had gone missing from the away dressing room.

‘Luckily we have CCTV outside the changing rooms and it was clear who the culprits were. The two culprits were found to be Blackstones’ players who have bought shame on our club.

‘I can confirm all the money taken was returned before the police arrived.

‘I would like to thank Aylestone Park for allowing us the time to sort out this shameful incident. ‘Players/officials/management were very understanding and patient.

‘The two players have been removed from our club and will not be welcome at any time in the future.

;Once again we at Blackstones apologise to Aylestone Park, the FA and the UCL for this shameful incident involving two of our players.’