Pinchbeck United and Peterborough Sports move impressively into cup finals

Pinchbeck United stormed into the final of the Hinchingbrooke Cup with an emphatic 5-0 win at Peterborough Northern Star last night (Fabruary 26).

Harry Limb scored twice - including a screamer from distance - with Lee Beeson, Nick Jackson and an own goal completing the one-sided win over United Counties Premier Division rivals.

Peterborough Northern Star concede a goal against Pinchbeck United. Photo: Chantell McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Pinchbeck sealed the win with a three-goal burst either side of half time. They will play leading Eastern Counties Premier Division side Godmanchester Rovers in the final at a date and venue to be announced.

Peterborough Sports Under 18s eased into the final of the Northants FA’s David Joyce Cup with a 2-0 semi-final win over Northampton Town FC at the Bee Arena.

Andrew Irvine and Henry Nkobi scored the goals for Sports who now face Peterborough United FC in the final.

Holbeach United seek an eighth United Counties Premier Division win in a row when hosting Boston Town tonight.