Peterborough Sports v Yaxley heads a tasty list of Boxing Day derbies

Two bang in-form sides clash in a tasty Boxing Day derby (1pm kick off) when Peterborough Sports host Yaxley at the Bee Arena in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League.

Sports will start as favourites after returning to the top of the table with an impressive 4-0 win at Aylesbury United on Saturday (December 22).

Yaxley manager Andy Furnell (left).

They won 3-1 at Yaxley back in August and they now face a team getting to grips with their first season as a step four club. The Cuckoos beat Dunstable 2-0 on Saturday to record a fourth straight win and moved up to ninth place as a result. Sports failed to win their home game with Dunstable the week before.

Wisbech Town host Stamford AFC in Division One East of the Evo Stik Northern League on Boxing Day (3pm) when Spalding United travel to Brighouse Town.

There are three tasty United Counties League derbies as well. Peterborough Northern Star host Deeping Rangers and Pinchbeck entertain Holbeach United in the Premier Division (both 3pm), while Blackstones are at home to Bourne in Division One (1pm).

It’s an early start for March Town (11am) as they seek to bounce back from their first defeat in 13 Eastern Counties Division One North games at struggling local rivals Wisbech St Mary.

FIXTURES

December 26

(3pm unless stated).

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Brighouse Town v Spalding Utd v Cleethorpes Town, Wisbech Town v Stamford.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Peterborough Sports v Yaxley (1pm).

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star v Deeping Rangers, Pinchbeck United v Holbeach United.

Division One: Raunds Town v Huntingdon Town, Blackstones v Bourne Town (1pm).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Wisbech St Mary v March Town United (11am).