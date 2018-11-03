Peterborough Sports thump Thame after first-half blitz, late joy for Spalding, late agony for Stamford and Wisbech, Yaxley put up a good fight at title challengers

Peterborough Sports scored four times in a 16-minute first-half blitz to maintain their challenge for honours in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League.

The city side thumped Thame 5-0 at the Bee Arena to stay third in the table.

Avelino Vieira wheels away in delight after scoring for Peterborough Sports against Thame. Photo: James Richardson.

All four first-half goals arrived from crosses with man-of-the-match Avelino Vieira (2), home debutant Jim Stevenson and Lewis Hilliard all on target in the first 24 minutes.

Another home debutant, Spencer Weir-Daley, completed the scoring two minutes after the re-start from the penalty spot in front of a crowd of 130.

Yaxley almost did Sports a big favour by getting something from a daunting trip to second-placed Sporting Bromsgrove.

Dan Cotton opened the scoring for the Cuckoos in the fifth minute, but the home side equalised before the break and claimed a winning goal from the penalty spot just before the hour mark. Yaxley dropped to 17th in the 20-team table after a seventh defeat of the season.

Spencer Weir-Daley scores from the penalty sport for Peterborough Sports against Thame. Photo: James Richardson.

The crowd at Bromsgrove was an astonishing 748 - the biggest crowd to ever watch a Yaxley match.

Late goals were the order of the day in matches involving local teams in Division One East of the Northern Premier League.

Spalding’s Leon Mettam claimed the only goal of the game at Gresley 10 minutes from time, but Stamford AFC and Wisbech were both hit by 90th minute strikes. Improving Spalding are now up to 16th in the table.

Stamford led 2-0 after 21 minutes at Lincoln United thanks to goals from Joe Burgess and Jon Challinor, but the home side reduced the arrears in the first-half before equalising at the death.

Wisbech are next-to-bottom in the table after conceding the only goal of their contest at Stocksbridge Park Steels in injury time.

Wisbech have though been re-instated into the FA Trophy at the expense of Kidsgrove who fielded an ineligible player in their win at the Fenland Stadium last month.

Wisbech now host local rivals Yaxley in a second round tie on Tuesday (November 6).

RESULTS

Saturday, November 3

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Gresley 0, Spalding Utd 1 (Mettam); Lincoln Utd 2, Stamford AFC 2 (Burgess, Challinor); Stocksbridge Park Steels 1, Wisbech Town 0.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Bromsgrove Sporting 2, Yaxley 1 (Cotton)l; Peterborough Sports 5 (Vieira 2, Stevenson, Hilliard, Weir-Daley), Thame Utd 0.