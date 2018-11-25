Peterborough Sports surge to the top after second-half fightback, good points for Yaxley and Wisbech, late agony for Spalding, Joe earns Stamford an FA Trophy replay after cracking late equaliser

Peterborough Sports surged to the top of Division One Central of the Evo Stik League after a 3-1 win at Sutton Coldfield today (November 24).

Sports scored three times in the final half hour, the last two goals arriving in the final seven minutes after the hosts had equalised within a minute of Mark Jones opening the scoring. Spencer Weir-Daley and Josh Moreman struck the late goals. Sports are two points clear of Sporting Bromsgrove who didn’t play today and they have a game in hand. The top two meet in Bromsgrove on December 8.

Yaxley are battling at the other end of the table, but also pulled off a creditable result by drawing 1-1 at Coleshill. Dan Cotton equalised from the penalty spot in the second half enabling the Cuckoos to jump two places to 16th at the end of a tough week of travelling.

Wisbech remain bottom of the East Division in the Northern Premier Division despite collecting a second fine away point in a row from a 2-2 draw at Gresley. Michael Frew and Jack Keeble scored the goals as Wisbech twice battled back from behind.

Spalding are just two places and a point above Wisbech (the Fenmen have two games in hand) after a 1-0 home loss to Tadcaster. The only goal of the game arrived in the final minute.

Stamford AFC were in FA Trophy action against higher level opposition in Barwell and they earned a replay away from home on Tuesday (November 27) thanks to a cracking 93rd minute equaliser from Joe Boachie. Barwell had opened the scoring at the Zeeco Stadium in the early stages.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 24

FA TROPHY

Third qualifying round: Stamford 1, Barwell 1.

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Gresley 2, Wisbech Town 2 (Frew, Keeble); Spalding Utd 0, Tadcaster Albion 1.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Coleshill Town 1, Yaxley 1 (Cotton); Sutton Coldfield Town 1, Peterborough Sports 3 (Weir-Daley, M. Jones, Moreman)