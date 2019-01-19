Peterborough Sports storm clear after a battle in Bedford, stunning result for Spalding, Wisbech pick up important point, defeats for Yaxley and Stamford

Peterborough Sports stormed clear at the top of Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League after a resilient 3-1 win at Bedford Town today (January 19).

The city side had to come from behind and survive the final 15 minutes with 10 men following a straight red card for Josh Moreman. In fact Sports broke clear when a man down to wrap up the points through an Avelino Vieira goal.

Josh Moreman (blue) was sent off for Peterborough Sports at Bedford.

Mark Jones had pulled Sports level before the break before Lewis Hilliard stroked them ahead from the penalty sport after a foul on Jones. Hilliard saw a second penalty saved at 2-1 following a foul on Moreman.

Sports are four points clear at the top after a defeat for second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting at Dunstable. That gap would become seven points if Sports are awarded the points from their controversially postponed match at Welwyn last weekend.

Yaxley were well beaten 4-0 at home by Cambridge City.

There was a remarkable result in the Northern Premier League as struggling Spalding smashed third-placed Pontefract Colleries 7-3 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Bradley Wells grabbed a hat-trick while Romario Martin scored twice. Liam Marshall and Leon Mettam completed the scoring with Pontefract scoring twice in the final stages to make the final scoreline slightly more respectable.

Spalding are up to 16th, still only three points clear of bottom club Gresley, while Wisbech Town are 14th after a 2-2 draw at next-to-bottom AFC Mansfield. Wisbech twice led through Michael Frew and Alex Beck, but it was still a valuable point.

Stamford AFC went down 2-0 at fellow play-off hopefuls Sheffield FC for whom Declan Bacon scored with two crisp finishes. Stamford remain seventh, three points off the play-off places.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 19

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: AFC Mansfield 2, Wisbech Town 2 (Frew, Beck), Sheffield FC 2, Stamford 0; Spalding Utd 7 (Wells 3, Martin 2, Marshall, Mettam), Pontefract Collieries 3.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Bedford Town 1, Peterborough Sports 3 (M. Jones, Hilliard, Vieira); Yaxley 0, Cambridge City 4.