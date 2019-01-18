Peterborough Sports sign a striker as they prepare to face Posh youngsters, Yaxley at home to Cambridge City

Peterborough Sports have made a significant striker signing ahead of their tricky Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central game at Bedford tomorrow (January 19).

Dubi Ogbonna, an old teammate of Sports boss Jimmy Dean at St Ives, will gol straight into the table-toppers’ squad for a game against a Bedford side boasting two on-loan Posh players, Lewis Freestone and Morgan Penfold.

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean.

Ogbonna hasn’t played this season as he’s been battling against injury. He’s also played for Kettering Town.

“When he’s fit and motivated Dubi is a top player in the league above ours and a very good goal scorer,” Dean stated. “But it’ll take a bit of time to build his match fitness up.”

The city side were unable to continue their winning run last weekend as scheduled opponents Welwyn cried off after losing their manager and numerous members of their playing squad.

Sports hope to be awarded the points and they need them as Bromsgrove Sporting closed the gap at the top to just a solitary point (from two games more) after winning on Saturday and Tuesday. Welwyn recovered enough to hold a decent Sutton Coldfield side to a midweek draw.

Dean said: “I’ve not said a lot about it all, but it’s a disgrace in all truth, I just hope the league acts accordingly and any decision they take doesn’t make life harder for us because we are the innocent party.”

Sports have a tough game tomorrow as Bedford only lost to a late goal at National League Chesterfield in an FA Trophy tie last weekend.

Yaxley host Cambridge City tomorrow (3pm).

Stamford AFC have moved within two points and two places of the play-off spots in the Northern League after a 4-0 win at Carlton last weekend.

Stamford are at Sheffield FC tomorrow. Sheffield beat struggling Spalding last weekend.

Peterborough Northern Star are at second-placed Rugby Town in a United Counties Premier Division contest tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 19

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: AFC Mansfield v Wisbech Town, Sheffield FC v Stamford, Spalding Utd v Pontefract Collieries.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Bedford Town v Peterborough Sports, Yaxley v Cambridge City.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Kirby Muxloe, Rugby Town v Peterborough Northern Star, Sleaford Town v Holbeach United.

Division One: Blackstones v Harrowby United, Huntingdon Town v Bourne Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Felixstowe & Walton United Res v March Town United, Wisbech St Mary v King’s Lynn Town Res.