Peterborough Sports set for some Easter celebrations and all the Saturday and Monday fixtures

Win the League tomorrow (April 20) and celebrate on Monday - that’s the plan for Peterborough Sports over the Easter weekend.

Sports will clinch the Evo Stik Southern League Division One title with three games to spare with a win at lowly Kidlington tomorrow. They then host Cambridge City at the Bee Arena on Easter Monday (3pm) as they chase the three points from three matches they need to be sure of finishing top.

It’s impossible to see Sports faltering now. They’ve won 17 of their last 19 fixtures, they are the joint top scorers in the League with 102 goals and they have the best defensive record (24 goals conceded in 38 matches) by some distance.

“Those stats confirm we are the best team in the League,” Sports manager Jimmy Dean insisted. “That’s not me being big-headed. It’s just a fact.

“And I just want the title race to be over now. We’ve coped superbly with so much pressure and now we deserve to be able to celebrate.

“In some ways it would be great to win the title in front of our own fans, but I want to win it tomorrow so we can celebrate on Monday.”

Sports moved to within three points of the title with a 3-1 home win over Aylesbury United last Saturday.

A bumper crowd in excess of 300 watched the game to the delight of Dean.

“I’m hoping the people of Peterborough see us as their second team now,” Dean added. “The crowds have been steadily rising and the club deserves that. We should be just three divisions below the Football League next season and I’d hope to get regular 250-300 crowds then.”

Jim Stevenson and Josh Moreman return to the Sports squad tomorrow when Yaxley host Thame United (3pm).

The Cuckoos made certain of safety with a 2-1 win at Dunstable Town last weekend with goals from Liam Hook and Charley Sanders. Yaxley are at Corby on Monday.

Spalding United (18th) and Wisbech Town (17th) have received a boost following the forced relegation of AFC Mansfield from the East Division of the Northern Premier League because of ground issues.

Only one other team is expected to be relegated. Gresley are currently bottom of the table four points behind Spalding and Wisbech with three matches to go.

Spalding have two tough games against Markse Utd and Brighouse Town over Easter, while Wisbech will fancy their chances at home to Pickering Town tomorrow before making the short trip to mid-table Stamford on Monday.

Pinchbeck United host United Counties Premier Division champions-elect Daventry Town tomorrow when Peterborough Northern Star host Leicester Nirvana. Star are at Deeping Rangers on Monday when Holbeach host Pinchbeck.

Fifth-placed March Town are at Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Division One North leaders Harleston Town tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 20

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: AFC Mansfield v Stamford, Marske Utd v Spalding Utd, Wisbech Town v Pickering Town.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Kidlington v Peterborough Sports, Yaxley v Thame Utd.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Kirby Muxloe v Holbeach United, Peterborough Northern Star v Leicester Nirvana, Pinchbeck United v Daventry Town, Rothwell Corinthians v Deeping Rangers.

Division One: Birstall United Social v Huntingdon Town, Blackstones v Holwell Sports, Bourne Town v Irchester United.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Harleston Town v March Town.

Monday, April 22

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Spalding Utd v Brighouse Town, Stamford v Wisbech Town.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Corby Town v Yaxley, Peterborough Sports v Cambridge City.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Peterborough Northern Star, Holbeach United v Pinchbeck United.

Division One: Bourne Town v Harrowby United, Huntingdon Town v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town United v Fakenham Town, Wisbech St Mary v King’s Lynn Town Res.