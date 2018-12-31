Peterborough Sports seek the perfect festive programme in Cambridge, Yaxley host powerful Corby side, Stamford and Spalding at home

Peterborough Sports aim to make it four festive wins with no goals conceded when travelling to Cambridge City in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League tomorrow (January 1).

The city side hold a two-point lead over Sporting Bromsgrove at the top of the table following Saturday’s impressive 3-0 win over play-off chasing Berkhamsted at the Bee Arena on Saturday (December 29).

Third-placed Corby Town travel to Yaxley tomorrow. Yaxley are exceeding all expectations in their firts crack at step four football and will start tomorow’s game in 10th place.

Stamford AFC have kick-started their push for the play-offs in Division One East of the Northern Premier League with back-to-back 1-0 wins and the 10th-placed Daniels have a key game at home to third-placed Pontefvract Collieries tomorrow (3pm).

Strugglers Spalding United and Wisbech Town have a New Year’s Day battle at the Sir Halley Stewart Field. Spalding are 14th, five places and four points ahead of Wisbech.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, January 1

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Spalding Utd v Wisbech Town, Stamford v Pontefract Collieries.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Cambridge City v Peterborough Sports, Yaxley v Corby Town.