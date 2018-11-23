Peterborough Sports ready for more big challenges, UCL title challengers need to get back on track, Hares on the up, Deeping kids reach a man-size final

Have your say

Peterborough Sports’ rise through the ranks shows no sign of stopping.

The city side have emerged as serious title challengers in Southern League Division One Central after beating the strongly fancied Bedford Town side 1-0 at the Bee Arena on Tuesday.

Sports are now just a point behind leaders Bromsgrove Sporting with two games in hand.

Sports have a tricky game at Sutton Coldfield tomorrow (November 24). They visit Bromsgrove, a club who attracted an attendance in excess of 1,000 last weekend, on December 8.

Yaxley are at Coleshill in the same Division tomorrow and need a good result after a traumatic couple of games.

The Cuckoos went down 6-1 at bottom club Kidlington last Saturday before bowing out of the FA Trophy 5-1 at Ramsbottom United on Tuesday. Yaxley travelled with a depleted squad to their Ramsbottom replay with 11 outfield players including 41 year-olf manager Andy Furnell.

Stamford AFC are now the sole local FA Trophy survivors and they host higher-level Barwell in a third qualifying round game tomorrow.

Wisbech, who visit Gresley tomorrow, dropped to the bottom of Northern Premier League East Division One last weekend despite a creditable 0-0 draw at Brighouse.

Market Deeping and Holbeach United seek to get their United Counties Premier Division title challenge back on track tomorrow.

Third-placed Deeping, who lost badly at home to Oadby 4-0 on Tuesday, host lowly Wellingborough Whitworth, while fourth-placed Holbeach are at home to ON Chenecks. The Tigers went down 2-1 at Wellingborough Town last weekend.

Neither club received a favour from Peterborough Northern Star who lost 2-1 at home to leaders Daventry despite taking the lead through Jake Sansby.

Star travel to Cogenhoe this Saturday.

A young Market Deeping side are through to the final of the United Counties Reserve League Cup.

Deeping field an under 18 side in the competition and they won their semi-final 4-2 against league leaders Rothwell Corinthians last weekend.

Rodrigo Da Silva Goncalves (2), Lewis Brady and Tom Crowson scored the goals.

March Town are enjoying their best season for ages under the management of Brett Whaley.

The Hares made it seven matches unbeaten in Division One North of the Eastern Counties League after a 5-0 drubbing of local rivals Wisbech St Mary last weekend.

March are sixth and travel to mid-table Cornard tomorrow

“We’re clearly moving in the right direction,” Whaley said.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 24

FA TROPHY

Third qualifying round: Stamford v Barwell.

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Gresley v Wisbech Town, Spalding Utd v Tadcaster Albion.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Coleshill Town v Yaxley, Sutton Coldfield Town v Peterborough Sports.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe United v Peterborough Northern Star, Deeping Rangers v Wellingborough Whitworth, Holbeach United v Northampton ON Chenecks, Oadby Town v Pinchbeck United.

Division One: Blackstones v Irchester United, Bourne Town v Holwell Sports, Huntingdon Town v Rushden & Higham United.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Cornard United v March Town United, Wisbech St Mary v Norwich CBS.