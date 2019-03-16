Peterborough Sports lose top spot after conceding a very late leveller, Yaxley drop closer to the relegation zone, Wisbech and Spalding also in trouble, Burgess double not enough for Stamford

A 95th-minute goal knocked Peterborough Sports off the top of Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League today (March 16).

A 50th-minute goal from Dion Sembie-Ferris looked set to give the city side victory at play-off chasing Didcot Town, but the home side found a late leveller to force a 1-1 draw.

And that enabled Bromsgrove Sporting to move back to the summit after a 3-0 win at Welwyn. The gap is only a point though and Sports have two matches in hand.

Yaxley’s fight against the drop from the same division took a knock after they went down 3-1 at Sutton Coldfield Town. Results elsewhere mean the Cuckoos are now just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Joe Butterworth reduced the arrears in the West Midlands to 2-1 midway through the second-half, but the home side sealed the points in the final stages.

Spalding United and Wisbech Town are both deep in relegation trouble in Division One East of the Northern Premier Division. Spalding went down to three second-half goals at Tadcaster, while Wisbech were beaten 2-1 at home by bottm club Gresley. The Fenmen were 2-0 down early on, but pulled a goal back through Danny Setchell just before the break.

Wisbech and Spalding are 15th and 17th respectively in a 20-team division, but they are both just three points off the bottom.

Stamford AFC are safely in mid-table after a 2-2 draw with Sheffield FC in the Zeeco Stadium. Joe Burgess scored twice in three minutes around the hour mark to enable the Daniels to overturn a 1-0 deficit, but Sheffield quickly equalised.

RESULTS

Saturday, March 16

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Stamford 2 (Burgess 2), Sheffield FC 2; Tadcaster Albion 3, Spalding Utd 0; Wisbech Town 1 (Setchell), Gresley FC 2.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Didcot Town 1, Peterborough Sports 1 (Sembie-Ferris); Sutton Coldfield Town 3, Yaxley 1 (Butterworth).