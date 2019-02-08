Peterborough Sports have revenge on their mind, Deeping seek a ninth straight Premier Division win, Peterborough Northern Star in derby clash

Peterborough Sports will have revenge on their minds when Aylesbury visit the Bee Arena for a Division One Central match in the Evo Stik Southern League tomorrow (February 9, 3pm).

Table-topping Sports have only lost two league games this season, but one was a shock 1-0 reverse at Aylesbury in October.

Action from Yaxley v Bromsgrove Sporting (green). Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side host the return game boasting a one-point lead at the top and failure against the team third from bottom is now unthinkable.

“A lot of things went wrong at Aylesbury,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean recalled. “We had a few players missing, we didn’t play well and we had a perfectly good goal disallowed.

“We probably edged the game, but credit to Aylesbury who played very well. Complaceny is a concern of mine right now, but I can’t see that being a problem tomorrow.

“Our next three games are against teams we have dropped points against so we know what will happen if we are not on our game.”

Action from Yaxley v Bromsgrove Sporting (green). Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports follow the Aylesbury match with games against Dunstable and Bromsgrove Sporting. The latter consolidated second place with a 6-3 win at Yaxley last weekend when most of the Division One Central programme was postponed because of the wintry conditions, including Sports’ trip to Thame United.

Sports star Josh Moreman sits out the second game of his three-match ban tomorrow and powerful midfielder Jim Stevenson is unavailable. Dan Lawlor, who has a two-goal run-out for Sports Development in the Peterborough League last weekend, comes back into the side.

Bromsgrove have played three more games than Sports so Dean believes third-placed Corby Town are a bigger title threat. Corby host Sports on March 2.

Yaxley seek a first win of 2019 at high-flying Didcot Town tomorrow.

Deeping Rangers will seek to maintain their title push in the United Counties Premier Division at Oadby tomorrow when Peterborough Northern Star host Pinchbeck United at the Branch Bros Stadium (3pm). Deeping have won their last eight Premier Division matches and sit second, eight points behind leaders Daventry with a game in hand.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 9

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Sheffield FC v Wisbech, Stamford AFC v Frickley Athletic.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Didcot Town v Yaxley, Peterborough Sports v Aylesbury.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: ON Chenecks v Holbeach United, Oadby Town v Deeping Rangers, Peterborough Northern Star v Pinchbeck United.

Division One: Blackstones v Rushden & Higham United, Bourne Town v Long Buckby, Harrowby United v Huntingdon Town.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Fakenham Town v Wisbech St Mary, Norwich CBS v March Town