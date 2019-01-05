Peterborough Sports edge further ahead after five-star showing, Yaxley fight back twice to draw, debutant scores as Stamford win, but Wisbech held by bottom club

Peterborough Sports edged further clear at the top of Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League after a devastating first-half saw off spirited strugglers North Leigh at the Bee Arena today (January 5).

Lewis Hilliard got the ball rolling on 21 minutes with a rasping 25 yard effort into the top corner. Dion Sembie-Ferris scored a second goal on 31 minutes after a fine flowing move saw him played in by Mark Jones and Jones scored the 3rd himself on 41 minutes after Aveline Vieira had set him clear.

Mark Jones shoots at goal for Peterborough Sports against North Leigh. Photo: James Richardson.

The visitors had the better of the majority of the second half as Sports switched off at 3-0 for the third game running which gave the opposition hope. George Seacole rolled into an empty net on 64 minutes for North Leigh after appalling defending from centre-back Richard Jones and ‘keeper Lewis Moat.

But Josh Moreman curled in a delightful goal on 85 minutes from 20 yards to make it 4-1 and ease the nerves and Abdou Sani followed up a Mark Jones effort to make it 5-1 two minutes from time.

Sports were boosted further by Bromsgrove Sporting, the team who started the day in second place, dropping points in a 3-3 home draw with Berkhamsted. Corby Town are now second, six points behind the city side with a game in hand. Sports were watched by 166 fans after a ‘pay what you want’ admission price offer.

Mid-table Yaxley are still doing nicely in their first season at this level. They came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at Kempston Rovers with goals from Fraser Sturgess and Dan Cotton (penalty).

Lewis Hilliard celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against North Leigh. Photo: James Richardson.

Over 300 spectators turned up at the Zeeco Stadium to see Stamford AFC move into the top 10 of Division One East of the Northern Premier League with a 2-0 win over Lincoln United.

Debutant John Sands and another quality strike from Joe Boachie in the final 20 minutes secured the win for the Daniels. Stamford were also grateful for a first-half penalty save from Dan Haystead

Wisbech Town were held at home by bottom club Stocksbridge Park Steels. It finished 1-1 despite Toby Hilliard’s early goal for the Fenmen who are 16th in a 20-team league.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 5

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Stamford 2 (Sands, Boachie), Lincoln United 0; Wisbech Town 1 (Hilliard), Stocksbridge Park Steels 1.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Kempston Rovers 2, Yaxley 2 (Sturgess, Cotton); Peterborough Sports 5 (Hilliard, Sembie-Ferris, M. Jones, Sani, Moreman), North Leigh 1.