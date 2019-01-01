Peterborough Sports complete a perfect festive programme and go clear at the top, Yaxley crushed by Steelmen, Wisbech win at Spalding, Stamford drop points to a last-minute goal

Peterborough Sports completed a perfect festive programme with a 3-1 win at Cambridge City today (January 1) in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League.

Two goals from Dion Sembie-Ferris and another from Lewis Hilliard ensured a late Cambridge reply was of no consequence. Sports won all four games around the holiday period scoring 13 goals and conceding just one.

Lewis Hilliard (blue) scored for Peterborough Sports at Cambridge City. Photo: James Richardson.

The city side were boosted further by a 3-0 defeat for title rivals Bromsgrove Sporting at Coleshill. Sports are now five points clear at the top of the table with more than the half the matches played.

Corby are moving menacingly in third place though after they brushed Yaxley aside 4-0 at In2itive Park. The Steelmen are six points behind Sports and have a game in hand.

The big derby in Division One East of the Northern League was won by Wisbech Town who eased their own relegation fears and increased those of Spalding United with a 2-1 success at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Toby Hilliard fired Wisbech ahead after just five minutes, but Leon Mettam equalised before the break. An own goal by Connor Marshall sealed the Wisbech win just past the hour mark in front of a strong crowd of 250. Spalding are 14th three places and a point ahead of Wisbech, but the Fenmen have three games in hand.

Stamford AFC missed their chanace to close the gap on the play-off chasers after conceding a last-minute goal at home to third-placed Pontefract Collieries. The match in front of 330 fans at the Zeeco Stadium finished 1-1 as Ryan Seal had shot Stamford ahead in the 14th minute.

Stamford’s assistant manager Dan Hussey has quit because of work commitments and been replaced by Alex Cross who leaves Cottesmore FC to join the Daniels.

Holbeach United lost their manager today as Seb Hayes quit the United Counties Premier Division club.

RESULTS

Tuesday, January 1

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Spalding Utd 1 (Mettam), Wisbech Town 2 (Hilliard, og); Stamford 1 (Seal), Pontefract Collieries 1.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Cambridge City 1, Peterborough Sports 3 (Sembie-Ferris 2, Hilliard), Yaxley 0, Corby Town 4.