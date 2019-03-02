Peterborough Sports boost title hopes with a brilliant win at Corby

Peterborough Sports celebrated a superb victory at big rivals Corby Town this afternoon (March 2).

A crowd of 933 saw Sports stun the home side 3-1 in the match of the day in Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central.

Dan Lawlor scores from the penalty spot for Peterborough Sports. Picture: James Richardson

Sports led 2-0 at the break through goals by Dan Lawlor from the penalty spot and from Dion Sembie-Ferris and after Corby pulled one back midway through the second half, Avelino Vieira made the final score 3-1 with a third goal for Sports a minute from the end.

The win keeps Sports in seocnd place, two points behind leaders Bromsgrove Sporting but with three games in hand. Corby are now five points adrift of Sports in third spot.

In the Evo-Stik Northern League East Division, a crowd of 330 watched Stamford lose 2-0 at home to Ossett United, who scored after nine and 90 minutes, while Spalding lost 3-0 at league leaders Morpeth Town.

There was better news for Wisbech Town though. They were 3-1 winners at home to fourth-placed Sheffield City thanks to goals by Jonathan Fairweather (8mins), Toby Hilliard (78mins) and Danny Setchell (79mins).