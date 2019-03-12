Peterborough Sports bandwagon rolls into Oxfordshire, semi-finals for Deeping and Holbeach, Peterborough Northern Star seek to avoid a dirty dozen against Pinchbeck

Have your say

The Peterborough Sports promotion bandwagon rolls into Thame tonight (March 12) as the city side attempt to move four points clear at the top of Evo Stik League Division One Central.

It won’t be easy for Sports against play-off chasing Thame United who were within seven minutes of beating third-placed Corby Town at the weekend.

Sports have won 11 of their last 12 league games, but this will be a tough week as they also travel to fourth-placed Didcot on Saturday (March 16).

Deeping Rangers seek a place in the United Counties League Cup when hosting Premier Division leaders Daventry at the Haydon Whitham Stadium this evening. Daventry beat third-placed Deeping 4-1 in a top-flight game earlier this month.

Holbeach host holders Leicester Nirvana in the second semi-final tomorrow (March 13).

Peterborough Northern Star, who haven’t won any of their last 11 Premier Division games, are at home to high-flying Pinchbeck United tonight.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, March 12

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Thame Utd v Peterborough Sports.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup semi-final: Deeping Rangers v Daventry Town.

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star v Pinchbeck United.

Wednesday, March 13

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup semi-final: Holbeach United v Leicester Nirvana.