Peterborough Sports back on top, four wins in a row for Yaxley, Seal shines for Stamford, battling point for Wisbech, Spalding beaten

Peterborough Sports returned to the top of the table in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League just in time to take on in-form local rivals Yaxley on Boxing Day.

Sports cruised to a 4-0 win at Aylesbury United (December 22) to move two points clear of Sporting Bromsgrove who were held to a 1-1 draw at Cambridge City.

Action from Yaxley's 2-0 win against Dunstable Town (white) at In2itive Park. Photo: David Lowndes.

Meanwhile at In2itive Park goals from Charley Sanders and Phil Stebbing clinched a 2-0 win over Dunstable Town to seal a fourth win in a row for the Cuckoos who are now ninth.

Sports will still start warm favourites for the Boxing Day clash at the Bee Arena though. All parts of their game were in fine working order today as Dion Sembie-Ferris and free scoring centre-back Paul Malone scored twice apiece. The city side also had to defend well with goalkeeper Lewis Moat making a fine save when Sports were only a goal in front.

Yaxley had to play the final 25 minutes with 10 men when Matt Sparrow was shown a straight red card.

An excellent crowd of 256 saw Stamford AFC claim a welcome win in Division One East of the Northern Premier Division. Ryan Seal bagged the only goal of the game midway through the first half at the Zeeco Stadium.

Wisbech claimed a creditable 1-1 draw at Frickley after Sam Gaughran’s first-half strike was cancelled out four minutes after the break, but Spalding United went down 2-1 at home to Cleethorpes. Kieran Wells had equalised for the Tulips in the second-half, but Cleethorpes grabbed a winner 12 minutes from the end.

Stamford are 11th, Spalding 14th and Wisbech 17th in a 20-team league.

RESULTS

Saturday, December 22

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Frickley Athletic 1, Wisbech Town 1 (Gaughran); Spalding Utd 1 (Wells), Cleethorpes Town 2; Stamford AFC 1 (Seal), Stocksbridge Park Steels 0.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Aylesbury Utd 0, Peterborough Sports 4 (Malone 2, Sembie-Ferris 2); Yaxley 2 (Sanders, Stebbing), Dunstable Town 0.